Marietta Investment Partners Llc Buys Ternium SA, Tractor Supply Co, MasTec Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, The Walt Disney Co, Airbnb Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Marietta Investment Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ternium SA, Tractor Supply Co, MasTec Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, CNH Industrial NV, sells TAL Education Group, The Walt Disney Co, Airbnb Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marietta Investment Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Marietta Investment Partners Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marietta+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,004 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  2. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 55,585 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,905 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  4. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 202,954 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 393,267 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 141,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 235.47%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $91.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 47,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 136.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 41,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 80.03%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 81.42%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 82,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $193.32 and $226.27, with an estimated average price of $215.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
