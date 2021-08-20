FJ Capital Management LLC Buys RBB Bancorp, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Sells OceanFirst Financial Corp, Ameris Bancorp, F N B Corp

New Purchases: RBB, BFIN, WTFC, SAL, MPB, UBFO, CVCY, TLS, UNM, AFCG, RDN, HMN, ARGO, ARES, MET, TRIN, PHM, WD, LADR, KLR, IMXI, PNNT, GBNY, TRTX,

Mclean, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RBB Bancorp, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, Chemung Financial Corp, sells OceanFirst Financial Corp, Ameris Bancorp, F N B Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FJ Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, FJ Capital Management LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 2,801,000 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.84% Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 2,799,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.56% Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) - 1,537,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) - 2,209,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.83% CBTX Inc (CBTX) - 1,335,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RBB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 958,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BankFinancial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.35 and $82.26, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.33 and $52, with an estimated average price of $45.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 241,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in United Security Bancshares. The purchase prices were between $7.7 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $8.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 627,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc by 130.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $18.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,209,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc by 225.02%. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $29.86, with an estimated average price of $27.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 847,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp by 576.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 596,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Chemung Financial Corp by 1313.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.82 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc by 94.19%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $55.26, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 461,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Equity Bancshares Inc by 95.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 699,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The sale prices were between $71.6 and $79.81, with an estimated average price of $75.7.

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Byline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $22.36.