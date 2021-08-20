FJ Capital Management LLC Buys RBB Bancorp, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Sells OceanFirst Financial Corp, Ameris Bancorp, F N B Corp
- New Purchases: RBB, BFIN, WTFC, SAL, MPB, UBFO, CVCY, TLS, UNM, AFCG, RDN, HMN, ARGO, ARES, MET, TRIN, PHM, WD, LADR, KLR, IMXI, PNNT, GBNY, TRTX,
- Added Positions: LBAI, HTBI, PGC, CHMG, SFST, EQBK, ESSA, PBFS, BOCH, HTBK, QCRH, CIVB, PROV, PACW, EVBN, SHBI, CBTX, TOWN, FISV, BANC, SBT, PAYA, CWBC, WMPN, KBH,
- Reduced Positions: FNB, EBC, VBTX, PFC, WNEB, BANR, CCB, WPF, FMBI, MFNC, RWT, ALTA, BAM, UVSP, VIRT, SBNY, BHLB, COOP,
- Sold Out: OCFC, ABCB, FHN, IBTX, FBC, BY, WSBC, SLCT, CNBKA, TRU, MTG, NRZ, AFG, RGA, C, PFSI, FSK, MDC, GPMT, BK, EQH, BPOP, FSRV, FOR, TCBI,
For the details of FJ Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fj+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FJ Capital Management LLC
- Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 2,801,000 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.84%
- Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 2,799,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.56%
- Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) - 1,537,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) - 2,209,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.83%
- CBTX Inc (CBTX) - 1,335,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RBB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 958,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BankFinancial Corp (BFIN)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BankFinancial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.35 and $82.26, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salisbury Bancorp Inc (SAL)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.33 and $52, with an estimated average price of $45.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 241,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in United Security Bancshares. The purchase prices were between $7.7 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $8.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 627,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc by 130.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $18.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,209,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HomeTrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc by 225.02%. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $29.86, with an estimated average price of $27.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 847,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp by 576.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 596,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Chemung Financial Corp by 1313.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.82 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc by 94.19%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $55.26, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 461,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Equity Bancshares Inc by 95.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 699,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $22.43.Sold Out: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $53.71.Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14.Sold Out: Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The sale prices were between $71.6 and $79.81, with an estimated average price of $75.7.Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21.Sold Out: Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Byline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $22.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of FJ Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. FJ Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FJ Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FJ Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FJ Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment