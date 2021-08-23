Logo
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys Citigroup Inc, Applied Materials Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Anthem Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Purchase, NY, based Investment company Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Applied Materials Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, ProShares Short QQQ, CarParts.com Inc, sells Anthem Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Bank of America Corp, , Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc owns 228 stocks with a total value of $965 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+woods+capital+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,763 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 774,099 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,613 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,845 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio.
  5. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 20,427 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Largo Resources Ltd (LGO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Largo Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.284000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $455.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BankUnited Inc (BKU)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in BankUnited Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burcon NutraScience Corp (BRCN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Burcon NutraScience Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.79 and $4.33, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $2.273500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: nLight Inc (LASR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 683.09%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 172,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 284.03%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 72,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 70.40%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.230200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 67,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 186.99%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 257,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 101.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 155,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 339.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 164,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC keeps buying
