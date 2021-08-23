Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys Citigroup Inc, Applied Materials Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Anthem Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: PSQ, LGO, TDY, BKU, BRCN, LASR, QIPT, THO, WPM, OGN, SBUX,

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, Applied Materials Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, ProShares Short QQQ, CarParts.com Inc, sells Anthem Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Bank of America Corp, , Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc owns 228 stocks with a total value of $965 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,763 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 774,099 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,613 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,845 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 20,427 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Largo Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.284000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $455.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in BankUnited Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Burcon NutraScience Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.79 and $4.33, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $2.273500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 683.09%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 172,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 284.03%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 72,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 70.40%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.230200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 67,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 186.99%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 257,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 101.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 155,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 339.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 164,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.