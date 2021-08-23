Argent Capital Management Llc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, American Financial Group Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Marvell Technology Inc, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: NOC, AMP, AFG, PRI, TLS, MMM, GRBK, PANW, PRPL,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, American Financial Group Inc, Primerica Inc, Telos Corp, sells Kansas City Southern, Marvell Technology Inc, Biogen Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Argent Capital Management Llc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Target Corp (TGT) - 885,233 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,018 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,042,176 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 776,162 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 428,883 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%

Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 158,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $265.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 125,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Primerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.58 and $165.23, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $137.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $370.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 103.29%. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Capital Management Llc added to a holding in InfuSystems Holdings Inc by 62.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.92, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89.

Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.