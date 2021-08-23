Argent Capital Management Llc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, American Financial Group Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Marvell Technology Inc, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: NOC, AMP, AFG, PRI, TLS, MMM, GRBK, PANW, PRPL,
- Added Positions: BA, WMS, ZBRA, TPX, SIVB, NVR, INFU, HCA, CDW, ALLY, ENTG, BLD, CTAS, CIEN, CRL, BLDR, RPAY, A, ALK, IJR, OLLI, BFAM, BAH, WLDN, NVDA, MOH, MAS, LAD, HUN, HELE, FMC, EEFT, DRI, CPRT, AZPN, AMED,
- Reduced Positions: MRVL, BIIB, FISV, GOOGL, TGT, AAPL, MA, DHI, SWKS, DHR, LPLA, JPM, TFC, POST, CCI, URI, FB, AMAT, TRMB, SBUX, ZBH, ABBV, AME, BRK.B, CNC, CMCSA, MNST, GDDY, DIS, UFPI, ENV, SEM, CRMT, PETQ, MEDP, PLUS, ATKR, NEE, OMF, GOOG, ASGN, JOUT, FSV, MUSA, GMED, IBP, VBTX, HLI, VCTR, LITE, GO, ALRM, OMCL, AMGN, ABG, CCMP, LCII, EXPO, CIGI, GBCI, HALO, IDN, MANT, FTNT, PPBI, MODV, RLI, SSD, SKY, ACIW, VRTX, CFX, ADUS,
- Sold Out: KSU, NUAN, FIS, ROCK, TNET, UPLD, AIT, CSL, LMT, MRTN,
- Target Corp (TGT) - 885,233 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,018 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,042,176 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 776,162 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 428,883 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 158,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $265.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 125,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Primerica Inc (PRI)
Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Primerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.58 and $165.23, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $137.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)
Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Argent Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $370.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Argent Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 103.29%. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU)
Argent Capital Management Llc added to a holding in InfuSystems Holdings Inc by 62.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.92, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)
Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89.Sold Out: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)
Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Argent Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.
