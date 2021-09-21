Viking Global Investors LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, FIGS Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Viking Global Investors LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, FIGS Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Viking Global Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, FIGS Inc, JD.com Inc, Coupa Software Inc, General Electric Co, sells Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Global Investors LP. As of 2021Q2, Viking Global Investors LP owns 87 stocks with a total value of $32.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Andreas Halvorsen 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andreas+halvorsen/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Andreas Halvorsen
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 474,217 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.90%
  2. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 26,620,991 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 9,200,315 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,655,350 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.33%
  5. General Electric Co (GE) - 11,473,760 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.35%
New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.1, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 14,942,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 8,241,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 21,070,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $400.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 588,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,130,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2325.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 90,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 161.90%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3343.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 474,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 100.57%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $243.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 3,599,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in General Electric Co by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $96.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 11,473,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 117.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 11,317,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $654.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,482,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Deere & Co by 84.86%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $336.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,287,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 77.09%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.78%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 7,174,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.33%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 4,655,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 87.97%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2780.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 54,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 41.62%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 1,798,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 45.05%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $220.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 2,219,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 26.67%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 7,542,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Andreas Halvorsen. Also check out:

1. Andreas Halvorsen's Undervalued Stocks
2. Andreas Halvorsen's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Andreas Halvorsen's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Andreas Halvorsen keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider