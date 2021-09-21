Viking Global Investors LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, FIGS Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: FIGS, JD, IBN, HUM, BAM, BKNG, SQ, NTLA, TEAM, ZI, AHCO, CHTR, IFF, PTON, CNI, TALS, MUDS, MUDS, DAWN, XLRN, BZ, EM, BAMR,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Viking Global Investors LP Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, FIGS Inc, JD.com Inc, Coupa Software Inc, General Electric Co, sells Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Global Investors LP. As of 2021Q2, Viking Global Investors LP owns 87 stocks with a total value of $32.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 474,217 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.90% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 26,620,991 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 9,200,315 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,655,350 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.33% General Electric Co (GE) - 11,473,760 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.35%

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.1, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 14,942,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 8,241,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 21,070,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $400.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 588,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,130,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2325.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 90,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 161.90%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3343.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 474,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 100.57%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $243.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 3,599,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in General Electric Co by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $96.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 11,473,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 117.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 11,317,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $654.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,482,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Deere & Co by 84.86%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $336.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,287,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 77.09%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.78%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 7,174,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.33%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 4,655,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 87.97%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2780.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 54,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 41.62%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 1,798,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 45.05%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $220.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 2,219,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 26.67%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 7,542,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.