JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Inc, Target Corp, Sells Anthem Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: NXPI, TXN, TGT, TT, LYFT, HSY, CERN, PTC, BBWI, TOL, AZO, COF, ALLE, HPE, COST, DE, ACGL, FBHS, KO, PGR,

NXPI, TXN, TGT, TT, LYFT, HSY, CERN, PTC, BBWI, TOL, AZO, COF, ALLE, HPE, COST, DE, ACGL, FBHS, KO, PGR, Added Positions: PG, WDAY, LOW, MDLZ, TMO, CSX, ATUS, Z, EBAY,

PG, WDAY, LOW, MDLZ, TMO, CSX, ATUS, Z, EBAY, Reduced Positions: ANTM, DELL, AAPL, AMAT, MSFT, BMY, BKNG, LVS, AMZN, FB, ADBE, BG, BERY, FTNT, EXPE, INTU, LRCX, QRVO, ABBV, VMW, GOOGL, TSLA, GOOG, SYK, A, UPS, PANW, PYPL, HUM, MA, MDT, NVDA, CDNS, V, SYY, AMT, NFLX, DBX, UNH, EQIX, LNG, PWR, HCA, TTC, WM, PHM, PH, DRI, SGEN, VRTX, ODFL, HUBS, SPGI, EA, EXEL, BIIB, ABNB,

ANTM, DELL, AAPL, AMAT, MSFT, BMY, BKNG, LVS, AMZN, FB, ADBE, BG, BERY, FTNT, EXPE, INTU, LRCX, QRVO, ABBV, VMW, GOOGL, TSLA, GOOG, SYK, A, UPS, PANW, PYPL, HUM, MA, MDT, NVDA, CDNS, V, SYY, AMT, NFLX, DBX, UNH, EQIX, LNG, PWR, HCA, TTC, WM, PHM, PH, DRI, SGEN, VRTX, ODFL, HUBS, SPGI, EA, EXEL, BIIB, ABNB, Sold Out: QCOM, HZNP, RTX, CNC, LPLA, NTAP, NOW, BDX, KEYS, CPB, BBY, CCK, MSCI, DISCA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Inc, Target Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Lyft Inc, sells Anthem Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund owns 86 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+u.s.+garp+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 462,250 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 832,500 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,800 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.11% Facebook Inc (FB) - 187,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 114,400 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $216.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 71,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $198.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 67,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $242.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 177,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 58,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 51.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 112,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Workday Inc by 60.26%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $207.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 117,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 109.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 107,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 51.89%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $608.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in CSX Corp by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 373,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95.