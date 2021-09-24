JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Inc, Target Corp, Sells Anthem Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: NXPI, TXN, TGT, TT, LYFT, HSY, CERN, PTC, BBWI, TOL, AZO, COF, ALLE, HPE, COST, DE, ACGL, FBHS, KO, PGR,
- Added Positions: PG, WDAY, LOW, MDLZ, TMO, CSX, ATUS, Z, EBAY,
- Reduced Positions: ANTM, DELL, AAPL, AMAT, MSFT, BMY, BKNG, LVS, AMZN, FB, ADBE, BG, BERY, FTNT, EXPE, INTU, LRCX, QRVO, ABBV, VMW, GOOGL, TSLA, GOOG, SYK, A, UPS, PANW, PYPL, HUM, MA, MDT, NVDA, CDNS, V, SYY, AMT, NFLX, DBX, UNH, EQIX, LNG, PWR, HCA, TTC, WM, PHM, PH, DRI, SGEN, VRTX, ODFL, HUBS, SPGI, EA, EXEL, BIIB, ABNB,
- Sold Out: QCOM, HZNP, RTX, CNC, LPLA, NTAP, NOW, BDX, KEYS, CPB, BBY, CCK, MSCI, DISCA,
For the details of JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+u.s.+garp+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 462,250 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 832,500 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,800 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.11%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 187,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 114,400 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $216.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 71,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $198.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 67,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $242.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 177,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 58,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 51.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 112,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Workday Inc by 60.26%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $207.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 117,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 109.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 107,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 51.89%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $608.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund added to a holding in CSX Corp by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 373,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment