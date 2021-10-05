Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Facebook Inc, Sells Ferguson PLC, Liberty Global PLC, Northern Trust Corp

New Purchases: LBTYA, ABT, WMT, AON, PDD,

Added Positions: CRM, FB, MBI, CMI, FISV, HUM, NOV, NTES, ADSK, ABNB, GOOS, BRK.B, UNP, UNH, HDB, COP, MCD, PTON, BZ,

Reduced Positions: MTB, BABA, BKNG, FTCH, AXP, AAPL, NVDA, CNHI, MSFT, MCO, DHR, VBR, HCA, WDAY, ROP, XYL, TXN, VO, MA, VRSN, AMZN, CPRT, DG, TSM, PFE, DBX, ADP, AMT, CHTR, SPGI, LLY, RSG, C, TAL, IQV, BUR,

Sold Out: FERG, LBTYK, NTRS, WBT, GIB, VZ, STLA, MMM, TCOM, ALC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Facebook Inc, Abbott Laboratories, MBIA Inc, sells Ferguson PLC, Liberty Global PLC, Northern Trust Corp, Welbilt Inc, M&T Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owns 157 stocks with a total value of $6329.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 146,230 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 987,561 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 5,251,066 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,480 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 885,160 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,716,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 285,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 158,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $291.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 71,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $87.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 331.17%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $272.612800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 437,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $332.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 574,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in MBIA Inc by 628.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,234,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 42.93%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $233.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 317,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 603,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in Humana Inc by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $387.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 145,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Ferguson PLC. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $142.43.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $27.77.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $104.51 and $121.03, with an estimated average price of $113.64.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.11 and $25.02, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $84.76 and $92.93, with an estimated average price of $90.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.