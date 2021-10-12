Windsor Group LTD Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells VanEck Oil Services ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: TDVG, ABNB, SYK, VBR, SMMV, MASI, ICLR, AVTR, DGRE, DOL, VEA, BLL, EQIX, CTVA, XLF,
- Added Positions: IUSG, IUSV, IWP, SPY, RSP, IVV, IEI, IWN, IJJ, NEAR, AAPL, SCHD, PFE, IJH, HCCI, PFF, VXUS, IUSB, NKE, EFA, UNP, XLK, QUAL, COST, SHM, CAT, VB, BLK, VOO, TSLA, MDYV, IEFA, VOT, XLI, XLV, UNH, AMZN, DHR, MAR, GS, CL, CVS, ABT, ADI, ITOT, JPM, ICE, ITW, IVE, HON, IVW, BRK.B, FDX, MDYG, TJX, VTEB, SLYG, CSCO, BAX, VOE, IEMG, SBUX, TRV, DIS, CLMT, CRM, FB, NOW, ABBV, MCHP, MS, AGG, NVDA, PYPL, IGSB, XLY, AMT, AON, LUV, PPG, MA, V, RSG, CCI, DOW, DXCM, DLR, DLB, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: OIH, IJK, SUB, SLYV, GLDM, IWS, SKY, MUB, DGRO, CFG, XLE, DB, SCHX, GBIL, CVX, SPAB, SCHA, LRGF, VWO, DGRW, GOVT, T, DG, VZ, UPS, PG, ORCL, MRK, INTC, IBM, CMI, VLUE, BDX, AXP,
- Sold Out: GE, VIAC, BABA, NSC, SDY,
For the details of Windsor Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Group LTD
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 255,386 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 326,742 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 207,220 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 191,921 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.62%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 217,043 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.189100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $172.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $258.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.682100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.45%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.64%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.54%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.49%. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 52.32%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Windsor Group LTD. Also check out:
1. Windsor Group LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Windsor Group LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Windsor Group LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Windsor Group LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment