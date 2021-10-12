Windsor Group LTD Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells VanEck Oil Services ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, General Electric Co

New Purchases: TDVG, ABNB, SYK, VBR, SMMV, MASI, ICLR, AVTR, DGRE, DOL, VEA, BLL, EQIX, CTVA, XLF,

TDVG, ABNB, SYK, VBR, SMMV, MASI, ICLR, AVTR, DGRE, DOL, VEA, BLL, EQIX, CTVA, XLF, Added Positions: IUSG, IUSV, IWP, SPY, RSP, IVV, IEI, IWN, IJJ, NEAR, AAPL, SCHD, PFE, IJH, HCCI, PFF, VXUS, IUSB, NKE, EFA, UNP, XLK, QUAL, COST, SHM, CAT, VB, BLK, VOO, TSLA, MDYV, IEFA, VOT, XLI, XLV, UNH, AMZN, DHR, MAR, GS, CL, CVS, ABT, ADI, ITOT, JPM, ICE, ITW, IVE, HON, IVW, BRK.B, FDX, MDYG, TJX, VTEB, SLYG, CSCO, BAX, VOE, IEMG, SBUX, TRV, DIS, CLMT, CRM, FB, NOW, ABBV, MCHP, MS, AGG, NVDA, PYPL, IGSB, XLY, AMT, AON, LUV, PPG, MA, V, RSG, CCI, DOW, DXCM, DLR, DLB, XOM,

IUSG, IUSV, IWP, SPY, RSP, IVV, IEI, IWN, IJJ, NEAR, AAPL, SCHD, PFE, IJH, HCCI, PFF, VXUS, IUSB, NKE, EFA, UNP, XLK, QUAL, COST, SHM, CAT, VB, BLK, VOO, TSLA, MDYV, IEFA, VOT, XLI, XLV, UNH, AMZN, DHR, MAR, GS, CL, CVS, ABT, ADI, ITOT, JPM, ICE, ITW, IVE, HON, IVW, BRK.B, FDX, MDYG, TJX, VTEB, SLYG, CSCO, BAX, VOE, IEMG, SBUX, TRV, DIS, CLMT, CRM, FB, NOW, ABBV, MCHP, MS, AGG, NVDA, PYPL, IGSB, XLY, AMT, AON, LUV, PPG, MA, V, RSG, CCI, DOW, DXCM, DLR, DLB, XOM, Reduced Positions: OIH, IJK, SUB, SLYV, GLDM, IWS, SKY, MUB, DGRO, CFG, XLE, DB, SCHX, GBIL, CVX, SPAB, SCHA, LRGF, VWO, DGRW, GOVT, T, DG, VZ, UPS, PG, ORCL, MRK, INTC, IBM, CMI, VLUE, BDX, AXP,

OIH, IJK, SUB, SLYV, GLDM, IWS, SKY, MUB, DGRO, CFG, XLE, DB, SCHX, GBIL, CVX, SPAB, SCHA, LRGF, VWO, DGRW, GOVT, T, DG, VZ, UPS, PG, ORCL, MRK, INTC, IBM, CMI, VLUE, BDX, AXP, Sold Out: GE, VIAC, BABA, NSC, SDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells VanEck Oil Services ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, General Electric Co, ViacomCBS Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Group LTD. As of 2021Q3, Windsor Group LTD owns 221 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windsor Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 255,386 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 326,742 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 207,220 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 191,921 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.62% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 217,043 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.189100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $172.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $258.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.682100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.45%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.64%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.54%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.49%. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 52.32%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.