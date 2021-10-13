A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Cigna Corp, Primoris Services Corp, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, Sells Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

New Purchases: CI, PRIM, YOLO, SWX, CWI,

Mequon, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Primoris Services Corp, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, sells Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, UGI Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 128,940 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 39,785 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 211,375 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 43,125 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 33,395 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 10,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 80,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.760600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 42.51%. The purchase prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.448400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $25.06 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $42.81, with an estimated average price of $41.59.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.71.