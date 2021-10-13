Logo
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Cigna Corp, Primoris Services Corp, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, Sells Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mequon, WI, based Investment company A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, Primoris Services Corp, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, sells Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, UGI Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/a.+d.+beadell+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.
  1. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 128,940 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 39,785 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 211,375 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  4. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 43,125 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 33,395 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 10,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 80,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.760600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 42.51%. The purchase prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.448400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN.PFD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $25.06 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72.

Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $42.81, with an estimated average price of $41.59.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:

1. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. keeps buying
