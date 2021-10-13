A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Cigna Corp, Primoris Services Corp, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, Sells Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

- New Purchases: CI, PRIM, YOLO, SWX, CWI,
- Added Positions: TBF, QSR, CBOE, MU, NEM, FDX, AMZN, GOLD, QCOM, KMI,
- Reduced Positions: WBA, LH, UGI, CL, ASA, TSM, IVV, TSN, PNW, VZ, JNJ, BDX, IBM, ENB, MSFT, PFE, VCSH, XOM, CONE, XLK, CQQQ,
- Sold Out: LMRKN.PFD, BABA, ATO, MAIN, EEM, DNP,
For the details of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/a.+d.+beadell+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.
- NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 128,940 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 39,785 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 211,375 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 43,125 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 33,395 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 10,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 80,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.760600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 42.51%. The purchase prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.448400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN.PFD)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $25.06 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.59.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72.Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $42.81, with an estimated average price of $41.59.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.71.
