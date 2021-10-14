FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Facebook Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Sempra Energy, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF

New Purchases: MMC, AVGO, MGK, INDS, SCHR, BSV, DUK, RDS.B, CVMCA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Facebook Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Netflix Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells Sempra Energy, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH. As of 2021Q3, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owns 180 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) - 10,478 shares, 22.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,152 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,585 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,644 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,955 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63%

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $160.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $497.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.84 and $250.11, with an estimated average price of $241.6. The stock is now traded at around $241.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.55 and $57.53, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $45.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 103.72%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $653.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $111.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 63.89%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $633.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.03 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $85.93.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26.