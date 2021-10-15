Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Himax Technologies Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: QQQ,

QQQ, Added Positions: IBDO, SPY, IBDN, SCHF, WFC, IJR, IBDP, SCHE, MVIS, SCHD, MMM, PII, SENS, SRVR, JMST, SCHG, SCHM, IBMM, MDY, NMTR, IBMK, DARE,

IBDO, SPY, IBDN, SCHF, WFC, IJR, IBDP, SCHE, MVIS, SCHD, MMM, PII, SENS, SRVR, JMST, SCHG, SCHM, IBMM, MDY, NMTR, IBMK, DARE, Reduced Positions: JPST, AAPL, PGX, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Wells Fargo, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Himax Technologies Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Altria Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM) - 665,413 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN) - 506,535 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 244,847 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 127,532 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) - 299,420 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47%

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $368.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $445.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 320.14%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 780.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 47,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 58.21%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11. The stock is now traded at around $130.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.86.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69.