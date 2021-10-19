Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, ProShares Short QQQ, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BMY, GSK, PSQ, SH, FISV, AVIR, DRI, FTNT, AMAT, ALSN, TNDM, ETN, PANW, PYPL, FANG, EEM, HIVE, TLT,
- Added Positions: NVDA, GLD, MRK, NFLX, BAC, GILD, APH, COP, DBRG, AGG, DKNG, IRM, XLF, ILMN, V, RDVY, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, CRWD, GOOGL, FB, MSFT, EXEL, AMKR, F, AXTI, IVV, AAPL, TSM, JPM, CVX, BX, LRCX, LLY, AMZN, VGK, GOOG, PFE, LOW, IEMG, BP, IJR, IJH, NVS, CRM, XLI, DDD, MUB, HD, COIN, VZIO, TGT, UNH, FCX, DM, ARKK, ADBE, ZTS, IPAC, ACN, AXP,
- Sold Out: BABA, DOCU, QQQ, SPOT, Z, RDFN, PLUG, BYND, RUN, PI, JD, VZ, FUTU, SPY, FTCH, ALB, ZM, IIPR, FXH, SLP, LULU, UPLD, DEO, EPD, INTC, SNAP, NOW, XBI, NNY, OESX, RWR, KRE, FCG, IHI, ZG,
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 122,558 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,562 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.26%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 72,677 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,597 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,763 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.49%
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 19,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 22,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 52,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 39,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $110.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 94.12%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $85.66 and $120.6, with an estimated average price of $101.34.Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.
