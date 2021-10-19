Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, ProShares Short QQQ, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, ProShares Short QQQ, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Axiom Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, ProShares Short QQQ, NVIDIA Corp, ProShares Short S&P500, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Axiom Investment Management LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axiom Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Axiom Investment Management LLC
  1. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 122,558 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,562 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.26%
  3. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 72,677 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,597 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,763 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.49%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 19,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 22,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 52,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 39,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $110.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 94.12%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $85.66 and $120.6, with an estimated average price of $101.34.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Axiom Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Axiom Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Axiom Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Axiom Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Axiom Investment Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider