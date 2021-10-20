Tranquility Partners, LLC Buys Change Healthcare Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Teekay LNG Partners LP, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

New Purchases: CHNG, DFAI, JEPI, BKNG, VUG, PFE, DHS, INTC, WCN, DFAC, VZ, SMLF, SO, DFAU, PFFD, QYLD, IHI, RDVY, AWK, FDVV, IBM, MTUM, PG, VYMI, MUB, GILD, BMY, DECK, TFC, VO, ACHC, ITW, OWL, RTLR, JBI, JBI, FLMN,

CHNG, DFAI, JEPI, BKNG, VUG, PFE, DHS, INTC, WCN, DFAC, VZ, SMLF, SO, DFAU, PFFD, QYLD, IHI, RDVY, AWK, FDVV, IBM, MTUM, PG, VYMI, MUB, GILD, BMY, DECK, TFC, VO, ACHC, ITW, OWL, RTLR, JBI, JBI, FLMN, Added Positions: IJR, MSFT, QUAL, AMZN, ORCC, QQQ, IVV, GOOGL, JNJ, SCHG, JPM, GBDC, AAPL, VLUE, NKE, TJX, STZ, FB, NMFC, MOAT, USMV, BAC, EFV, V, ABT, ABBV, ADP, CVS, D, MRK, VIG, MA, CRM, SPY, VPU, ADBE, CSCO, HCA, LQD, PEP, ZTS, GOOG, COST, HD, RSP, UBER, APTV, CG, PYPL, VOO, DGRW, AMT, BRK.B, AVGO, KO, HON, XLG, DGRO, ITOT, IJH, QCOM, AB, APH, CDW, DIS, ET, FTEC, IEMG, IWY, IQLT, IVE, IWM, MDT, XLK, SRCL, TMUS, TMO, UNH, VBR, VBK, VTI, ACN, BMEZ, BSTZ, QQQE, EPD, ICE, SPLV, IWR, IWP, MPC, NFLX, NEE, PANW, RTX, SPGI, SCHD, XLF, XLU, VB, VNQ, VEU, VCIT, DLR, INTU, MDLZ, OKE, MDY, WMT,

IJR, MSFT, QUAL, AMZN, ORCC, QQQ, IVV, GOOGL, JNJ, SCHG, JPM, GBDC, AAPL, VLUE, NKE, TJX, STZ, FB, NMFC, MOAT, USMV, BAC, EFV, V, ABT, ABBV, ADP, CVS, D, MRK, VIG, MA, CRM, SPY, VPU, ADBE, CSCO, HCA, LQD, PEP, ZTS, GOOG, COST, HD, RSP, UBER, APTV, CG, PYPL, VOO, DGRW, AMT, BRK.B, AVGO, KO, HON, XLG, DGRO, ITOT, IJH, QCOM, AB, APH, CDW, DIS, ET, FTEC, IEMG, IWY, IQLT, IVE, IWM, MDT, XLK, SRCL, TMUS, TMO, UNH, VBR, VBK, VTI, ACN, BMEZ, BSTZ, QQQE, EPD, ICE, SPLV, IWR, IWP, MPC, NFLX, NEE, PANW, RTX, SPGI, SCHD, XLF, XLU, VB, VNQ, VEU, VCIT, DLR, INTU, MDLZ, OKE, MDY, WMT, Reduced Positions: GBF, NEAR, IFF, UBSI, BIP, BSX, PSLV, IQV, GS, BX, SCHW, NVDA, DLN, IWN, CTAS, NMRK, IWO, HDV, DHR, BEP, EL, TFX, UNP, VWO, PM, PNC, PLD,

GBF, NEAR, IFF, UBSI, BIP, BSX, PSLV, IQV, GS, BX, SCHW, NVDA, DLN, IWN, CTAS, NMRK, IWO, HDV, DHR, BEP, EL, TFX, UNP, VWO, PM, PNC, PLD, Sold Out: TGP, GM, IGF, EEM, KRE, IDU, JXI, DXC, NDRA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Change Healthcare Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Teekay LNG Partners LP, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, General Motors Co, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquility Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Tranquility Partners, LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tranquility Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tranquility+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,842 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 55,518 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,153 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,261 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.63% Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 261,163 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 90,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2400.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $139.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.280500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2837.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $14.8.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.87 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $78.65 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $82.08.