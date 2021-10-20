Logo
Tranquility Partners, LLC Buys Change Healthcare Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Teekay LNG Partners LP, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tranquility Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Change Healthcare Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Teekay LNG Partners LP, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, General Motors Co, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquility Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Tranquility Partners, LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tranquility Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tranquility+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tranquility Partners, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,842 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 55,518 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,153 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,261 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.63%
  5. Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 261,163 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 90,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2400.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $139.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.280500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2837.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $14.8.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.87 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $78.65 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $82.08.



