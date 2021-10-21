Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, GoPro Inc, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc

New Purchases: GE, IJS, ALKT, IJH, ABT, KO, VOE, BK, CPT, ECL, HON, HZNP, INTU, DGX, XLE, SBUX,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, GoPro Inc, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, Medtronic PLC, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC owns 242 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 416,593 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% AT&T Inc (T) - 2,318,942 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 203,294 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 75,443 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 215,430 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49. The stock is now traded at around $104.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,464 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $278.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 475,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 212.86%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 323,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 264,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 178,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 583.10%. The purchase prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09. The stock is now traded at around $212.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.94 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $13.76.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in GoPro Inc. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF. The sale prices were between $59.81 and $64, with an estimated average price of $62.36.

Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.