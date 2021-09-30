Deutsche Dws Investment Trust Buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, McKesson Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Teradyne Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: APO, HLT, EHC, AZN, MHK, MMM, OXY, KMX, DHR, TRU, CI, DIS,

Investment company Deutsche Dws Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, McKesson Corp, Encompass Health Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Amgen Inc, Teradyne Inc, Visa Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deutsche Dws Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, Deutsche Dws Investment Trust owns 111 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,294,154 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,093,276 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 62,582 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,149 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 719,593 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $142.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 147,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 316,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $84.16, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 235,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78. The stock is now traded at around $174.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 94,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 275,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 92,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 96.70%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $230.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 193,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 186.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 814,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Textron Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 723,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $281.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 254,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 818,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 86.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 329,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $136.64 and $154.04, with an estimated average price of $143.08.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.