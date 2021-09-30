Logo
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust Buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, McKesson Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Teradyne Inc, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Deutsche Dws Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, McKesson Corp, Encompass Health Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Amgen Inc, Teradyne Inc, Visa Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deutsche Dws Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, Deutsche Dws Investment Trust owns 111 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DWS Core Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+core+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DWS Core Equity Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,294,154 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,093,276 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 62,582 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,149 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 719,593 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $142.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 147,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 316,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $84.16, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 235,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78. The stock is now traded at around $174.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 94,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 275,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 92,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 96.70%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $230.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 193,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 186.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 814,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Textron Inc (TXT)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Textron Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 723,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $281.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 254,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 818,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 86.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 329,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $136.64 and $154.04, with an estimated average price of $143.08.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of DWS Core Equity Fund.

1. DWS Core Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. DWS Core Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DWS Core Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DWS Core Equity Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider