Deutsche Dws Investment Trust Buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, McKesson Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Teradyne Inc, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: APO, HLT, EHC, AZN, MHK, MMM, OXY, KMX, DHR, TRU, CI, DIS,
- Added Positions: MCK, NVDA, TXT, HWM, TMX, PTON, TMUS, NEE, HCA, MOS, NFLX, CRM, ATVI, CMI, GOOGL, TROW, ANTM, COST,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, V, DHI, SPOT, UNP, AAPL, MPC, ARNC, MET,
- Sold Out: TER, AJG, ALXN, YUMC, CAT, APD, BMRN, D, GH, PGR, CTXS, ANSS, GNTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of DWS Core Equity Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,294,154 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,093,276 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 62,582 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,149 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 719,593 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $142.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 147,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 316,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $84.16, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 235,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78. The stock is now traded at around $174.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 94,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 275,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 92,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 96.70%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $230.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 193,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 186.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 814,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Textron Inc (TXT)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Textron Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 723,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $281.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 254,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 818,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 86.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 329,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $136.64 and $154.04, with an estimated average price of $143.08.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.
