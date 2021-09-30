Fidelity Magellan Fund Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

New Purchases: TDY,

TDY, Added Positions: ROP, EQIX, AMT, AMZN, UNH, MSFT, ADI, LRCX, V, HEI.A, MA, TXN, PYPL, AJG, BLK, TDG,

ROP, EQIX, AMT, AMZN, UNH, MSFT, ADI, LRCX, V, HEI.A, MA, TXN, PYPL, AJG, BLK, TDG, Reduced Positions: ICE, FTNT, SNPS, ADSK, ISRG, DHR, NVDA, INTU, NKE, MSCI, ZTS, MCO, CRM,

ICE, FTNT, SNPS, ADSK, ISRG, DHR, NVDA, INTU, NKE, MSCI, ZTS, MCO, CRM, Sold Out: UNP, ODFL, MTCH, CSGP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Equinix Inc, American Tower Corp, sells Union Pacific Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Match Group Inc, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Magellan Fund. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Magellan Fund owns 65 stocks with a total value of $28.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fidelity Magellan Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+magellan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,154,744 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,008,023 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 426,617 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,643,842 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 284,731 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%

Fidelity Magellan Fund initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.06 and $463.38, with an estimated average price of $441.71. The stock is now traded at around $432.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 287,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Magellan Fund added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 116.80%. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $486.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 606,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Magellan Fund added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 67.27%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $822.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 368,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Magellan Fund added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $279.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,261,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Magellan Fund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Fidelity Magellan Fund sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56.

Fidelity Magellan Fund sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.

Fidelity Magellan Fund sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4.