Fidelity Magellan Fund Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

- New Purchases: TDY,
- Added Positions: ROP, EQIX, AMT, AMZN, UNH, MSFT, ADI, LRCX, V, HEI.A, MA, TXN, PYPL, AJG, BLK, TDG,
- Reduced Positions: ICE, FTNT, SNPS, ADSK, ISRG, DHR, NVDA, INTU, NKE, MSCI, ZTS, MCO, CRM,
- Sold Out: UNP, ODFL, MTCH, CSGP,
For the details of Fidelity Magellan Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+magellan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity Magellan Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,154,744 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,008,023 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 426,617 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,643,842 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 284,731 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
Fidelity Magellan Fund initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.06 and $463.38, with an estimated average price of $441.71. The stock is now traded at around $432.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 287,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Fidelity Magellan Fund added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 116.80%. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $486.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 606,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Fidelity Magellan Fund added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 67.27%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $822.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 368,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Fidelity Magellan Fund added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $279.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,261,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Fidelity Magellan Fund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Fidelity Magellan Fund sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Fidelity Magellan Fund sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Fidelity Magellan Fund sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fidelity Magellan Fund. Also check out:
1. Fidelity Magellan Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fidelity Magellan Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fidelity Magellan Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fidelity Magellan Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment