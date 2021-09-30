Logo
Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund Buys Syneos Health Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Organon, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Entergy Corp, AutoNation Inc

insider
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Syneos Health Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Organon, Alcoa Corp, Exelon Corp, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Entergy Corp, AutoNation Inc, Huntsman Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund owns 66 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+vct+mid+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund
  1. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 117,069 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  2. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 33,267 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  3. M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 44,356 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  4. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 211,552 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  5. Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) - 98,723 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17%
New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.7 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $90.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 35,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $173.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 17,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 77,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 46,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $69.09, with an estimated average price of $64.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $32.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 70,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.

Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05.

Sold Out: AutoNation Inc (AN)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $97.47 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $112.61.

Sold Out: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $26.34.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87.

Sold Out: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pioneer VCT Mid Cap Value Fund keeps buying
