Telos Capital Management, Inc. Buys Illumina Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: NWL, EMXC, SHOP, DOV, NVDA, TSLA, ITOT, AMD, BA, LEN, NSC, SRE, ANET, MDY,
- Added Positions: ILMN, UPS, DIS, WSM, V, AMZN, NOC, BMY, ROK, CARR, NXPI, J, MA, PYPL, JNJ, AMGN, PG, TGT, FDX, ENB, MS, IVE, SBUX, PFF, VRTX, VEU, LMT, ICHR, IJR, XLU, DG, SYY, SO, ORCL, NKE, IBM, CMCSA, AEP, NAC, WFC, TXN, DOO, DWX, INTC, HE, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: IBB, MRK, AFL, MBB, CAT, AAPL, VWO, MDT, NEM, VTI, GOOGL, QQQ, VZ, PNC, GOOG, GPC, IQV, PEP, MCHP, PSX, GWW, ABBV, LMBS, COST, CSCO, CBRE, HYG, KHC, MRNA, IWS, FB, IVV, SPDW, GDX, MMM, VOO, RSG, NFLX, BRK.B, KMB, WMT, XOM, EMR, VYM, KO, VXF, XLP, XLB, VUG, SPY, SPTM, USB, PLD, SCHW, LLY, GS, LHX, MDLZ, MCD, TD, CWB, UNH, WM, WY, ALEX, AMH, OTIS, OGN, AGG,
- Sold Out: ATVI, IPGP, VIAC, NVAX, DISCK, PBW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Telos Capital Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,707 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 223,294 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,428 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 297,452 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 102,396 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $1023.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 285.30%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 25,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $202.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 69,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 70.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $375.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.
