Telos Capital Management, Inc. Buys Illumina Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Merck Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Illumina Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Merck Inc, Aflac Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telos Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Telos Capital Management, Inc. owns 188 stocks with a total value of $800 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,707 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 223,294 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,428 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 297,452 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 102,396 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $1023.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 285.30%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 25,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $202.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 69,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 70.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $375.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.