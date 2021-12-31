Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Jacobs & Co Buys Unilever PLC, Target Corp, VMware Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Moderna Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Jacobs & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Target Corp, VMware Inc, Walmart Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Moderna Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs & Co. As of 2021Q4, Jacobs & Co owns 123 stocks with a total value of $964 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JACOBS & CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,952 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,525 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,937 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 101,386 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  5. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 88,457 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 84,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $461.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 46.77%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.



