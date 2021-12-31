Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF

insider
Just now
Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, AT&T Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC owns 741 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC
  1. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 450,346 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 69,660 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.37%
  3. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 41,896 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,168 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 163,293 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72. The stock is now traded at around $332.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.93 and $155.43, with an estimated average price of $142.46. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.37%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 69,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1254.50%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 514.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.47%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 153.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 155.69%. The purchase prices were between $42.05 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.

Sold Out: (RAVN)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.

Sold Out: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.53 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $46.65.



