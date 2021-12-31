Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells ProShares Short QQQ, DTE Energy Co, Restaurant Brands International Inc

- New Purchases: SH, GS, REGN, OKE, TPR, UAA, CTAS, GIS, CTVA, ACLS, HLIT, NEM, SMP, HZO, MSOS, VIAC, BHLB, GDEN, QCRH, MTRN, APLE, GIII, SUPN, CEF, HPQ, SJM, SPG,
- Added Positions: EFV, EFG, IEMG, JMST, VOO, ORGO, WIW, WIA, VCF, IWD, MHD, MQY, VFL, FMN, AFB, IEFA, EWC, KTF, MAV, GLD, EIM, VMM, MUI, MFL, NUW, LBRDK, AMLP, GSEW, MUB, CVX, VTWO, SCHE, KSM, NIM, NMI, WFC, DGX, BAC, AMP, CVS, USHY, SCHH, C, FITB, TT, SLG, CRM, NLOK, VNO, AVGO, SNA, EWY, TXN, RTX, VZ, ETN, KHC, WSO, WHR,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, DVN, AGCO, EXR, NVDA, LULU, BOOT, CPE, EOG, MTDR, CMA, SNPS, CUBI, WLL, SYNA, KFRC, CBRE, LRCX, QQQ, MSFT, AAPL, T,
- Sold Out: PSQ, DTE, QSR, HBAN, ATVI, NWL, SLV, PBH, VVV, LMAT, PLXS, RCII, BLMN, HT, AXL, CMBM, HTLF, TROW, PM, MPW, BHC,
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 139,928 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 295,883 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 123,918 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
- ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 517,100 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 14,977 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 517,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $354.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $608.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 49,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 71,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 107,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 85,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4.Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.
