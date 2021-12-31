Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF,

- New Purchases: JAAA, JMBS, VRTX, PYPL, VUG, XLY, QLYS, UPS, ODFL, EVRG, HCA, ON, ISRG, EXC, CI, CAT, CVS,
- Added Positions: VTIP, DNL, ITB, XLK, EWL, VEU, IHDG, FLOT, IOO, IUSG, LQD, NEAR, SCHP, SCZ, SCHE, TFJL, IJS, BNDX, JXI, SCHV, SHYG, AGG, MSFT, SCHR, EEMV, IJJ, TIP, IBDP, VWO, HEFA, GBF, EFG, GOOGL, IGSB, SYY, RTX, SCHO, PKG, NVDA, JNJ, INTU, INTC, GNTX, FICO, VGK, DRI, CMCSA, ADP, TJX, AMD, WM, WU, PRI, ACWI, INDA, IJR, IJAN, EIS, IEI, IEF, EWC, EWT,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, MBB, TFLO, IHF, IVW, XLE, XME, IYH, XLC, XLF, EJAN, EFV, EWN, FB, SCHX, SCHB, VTI, SNPS, HOMB, WMT, LIN, AMED, KLIC, CDNS, VIAC, AEO, BURL, KEYS, EHC, GD, FCN, EMR, XLI, CF, AEP, SCHA, CBZ, CBRE, BLDR, AJG, AIT, AME, ALL, LRCX, LSCC, LECO, MU, OTTR, KFY, RRX, SIGI, SYK, PCTY, TDY, TXN, HUBB, HD, FTNT, LEA, MLKN, ZTS, CDW,
- Sold Out: SHV, HRC, QCOM, EEM, VPL, CXSE, SKYW, FLEX,
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 222,796 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 165,469 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,068 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 190,417 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 131,194 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.59%
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 101,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 38,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $245.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28. The stock is now traded at around $128.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 205.56%. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 182.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $43.57, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.Sold Out: (HRC)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (CXSE)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $48.12 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $53.41.
