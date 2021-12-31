Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF,

New Purchases: JAAA, JMBS, VRTX, PYPL, VUG, XLY, QLYS, UPS, ODFL, EVRG, HCA, ON, ISRG, EXC, CI, CAT, CVS,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, , iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. owns 218 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 222,796 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 165,469 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,068 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 190,417 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 131,194 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.59%

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 101,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 38,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $245.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28. The stock is now traded at around $128.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 205.56%. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 182.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $43.57, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $48.12 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $53.41.