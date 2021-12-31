Sanders Morris Harris Llc Buys Roth CH Acquisition V Co, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ROCLU, HWKZ, GPN, ASAN, SVFA, LTRN, SUMO, SV, CP, FTAI, PIII, TDOC, IPVF, UNG, QCOM, CCLP, GFS, CADE, CADE, VIRT, AMAT, WFC, LGV, RTLR, EJFA, ADTH, OUST, GSMG, EDTK, TOPS, SGRP, PEI, DS, IFBD, IO, OBLG, JOB, FORD, HGBL, ITP, METX, BHAT, MDRR, FAMI, NINE, REDU, QD, BEDU, AIRI, SNMP, SHIP, SDPI, REPH, CELP, STAF,

V, FDX, SPLK, T, AMZN, LRCX, TGT, TXMD, AVLR, VYGG, ESGC, INCY, MARK, BQ, MAIN, ROCGU, MUDS, MUDS, SHV, CENQU, RSVR, AAPL, NET, ECL, BABA, ROCR, KINZ, LOGC, CRKN, MO, BMY, CSCO, PLTR, LLY, LADR, MPW, PGEN, IUSG, IVV, KMI, Sold Out: EDR, EDR, CBRL, HOG, LUV, DNA, HACK, KSU, FORE, MU, COIN, F, LAUR, RDFI, BSIG, SQM, TGP, ANGL, BTI, YINN, DELL, CADE, CADE, SNAP, CTT, SGMA, MCMJ, TALO, CANO, UNCY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roth CH Acquisition V Co, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Hawks Acquisition Corp, sells Visa Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Morris Harris Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sanders Morris Harris Llc owns 336 stocks with a total value of $578 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 171,191 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 370,380 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Vy Global Growth (VYGG) - 2,273,057 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,076 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) - 741,409 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition V Co. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,276,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 524,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 33,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 260,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Lantern Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.11 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 336,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 386.13%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 81,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 495.87%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $396.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 27,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 67.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 458,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 119.37%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $149.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 793.72%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 25,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1066.69%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $58.9 and $67.76, with an estimated average price of $63.15.