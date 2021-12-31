Sanders Morris Harris Llc Buys Roth CH Acquisition V Co, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ROCLU, HWKZ, GPN, ASAN, SVFA, LTRN, SUMO, SV, CP, FTAI, PIII, TDOC, IPVF, UNG, QCOM, CCLP, GFS, CADE, CADE, VIRT, AMAT, WFC, LGV, RTLR, EJFA, ADTH, OUST, GSMG, EDTK, TOPS, SGRP, PEI, DS, IFBD, IO, OBLG, JOB, FORD, HGBL, ITP, METX, BHAT, MDRR, FAMI, NINE, REDU, QD, BEDU, AIRI, SNMP, SHIP, SDPI, REPH, CELP, STAF,
- Added Positions: DIS, MA, QQQ, ELAN, JPM, DOCU, C, ARKK, ALK, FIGS, BX, APTO, EPD, CUE, FALN, LMT, ET, VZ, FB, GD, VST, ORCL, NYCB, CNQ, RKLB, PTBD, SPY, ASTS, DKNG, WTRH, MCD, IBM, LUMN, ESTE,
- Reduced Positions: V, FDX, SPLK, T, AMZN, LRCX, TGT, TXMD, AVLR, VYGG, ESGC, INCY, MARK, BQ, MAIN, ROCGU, MUDS, MUDS, SHV, CENQU, RSVR, AAPL, NET, ECL, BABA, ROCR, KINZ, LOGC, CRKN, MO, BMY, CSCO, PLTR, LLY, LADR, MPW, PGEN, IUSG, IVV, KMI,
- Sold Out: EDR, EDR, CBRL, HOG, LUV, DNA, HACK, KSU, FORE, MU, COIN, F, LAUR, RDFI, BSIG, SQM, TGP, ANGL, BTI, YINN, DELL, CADE, CADE, SNAP, CTT, SGMA, MCMJ, TALO, CANO, UNCY,
For the details of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+morris+harris+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 171,191 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 370,380 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- Vy Global Growth (VYGG) - 2,273,057 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,076 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) - 741,409 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition V Co. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,276,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hawks Acquisition Corp (HWKZ)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 524,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 33,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SVF Investment Corp (SVFA)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 260,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Lantern Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.11 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 336,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 386.13%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 81,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 495.87%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $396.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 27,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 67.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 458,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 119.37%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $149.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 793.72%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 25,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1066.69%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.Sold Out: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $58.9 and $67.76, with an estimated average price of $63.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC. Also check out:
1. SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC keeps buying