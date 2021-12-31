North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Navient Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Catalent Inc, Sells Navient Corporation, Discovery Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

- New Purchases: NAVI, ISRG, SBAC, SGEN, PAYC, VYMI, LNT, CSX, HUBB, SJM, SO, WM, SCHH, VDC, VNQ,
- Added Positions: GPN, AMZN, PYPL, CTLT, FISV, MA, NVDA, SCHE, SCHM, FIS, ABBV, DIS, VEEV, PTC, NKE, PB, AVTR, NCBS, JPM, VZ, FDX, SCHB, BLL, CRWD, SCHX, ADI, APH, ADYEY, COST, V, SCHA, SCHD, SNPS, FB, DDOG, ZS, TXG, NVST, VOO, GLD, IVV, ASML, GE, AKAM, CHD, KO, LLY, MBWM, ROP, MASI, DFS, CL, PANW, VEA, ADP, BRK.B, BMY, CVX, QQQ, TGT, IJH, WY, ENPH, MCD, UNH, PG, TXN, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: DISCK, CTSH, EPAY, EHTH, AAPL, INTU, XLNX, ITW, MDRX, RMD, QCOM, GOOGL, RGEN, TMO, IEMG, MSFT, EVTC, VWO, EFX, MMM, VMW, BTO, KRE, AVNS, UPS, WH, T, IIF, TNL, BEN, CAT, CSCO, CMCSA, BA, XOM, ASB, VEU, MO, HD, AFL, IBM, ACN, LOW, XLE, PM, VTV, TSLA, KHC, YUMC, VO, EFA, VGT, ESGU, KBE, SPY, MDY, PRA, BAC, BMO, BWA, COP, GS, HSIC, JBL, MKC, MDT, NVO, ORCL, NRO, USB, RTX, VRSN, WMT, WBA, WAT, WFC, WHR, XEL, ZBH, RVT,
- Sold Out: JSM, HOG, ECHO, TDF, DELL, AXP, GILD, THS, EBAY, RMT, AGIO, BABA, ICBK,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,749 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 150,089 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 84,849 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 389,468 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 475,584 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 900,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $284.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $321.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $328.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.50%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Navient Corporation (JSM)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Navient Corporation. The sale prices were between $24.6 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $25.28.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.Sold Out: Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $16.23 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
