North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Navient Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Catalent Inc, Sells Navient Corporation, Discovery Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Menasha, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Navient Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Catalent Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Navient Corporation, Discovery Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, eHealth Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, North Star Asset Management Inc owns 263 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,749 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 150,089 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 84,849 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 389,468 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 475,584 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 900,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $284.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $321.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $328.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.50%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Navient Corporation. The sale prices were between $24.6 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $25.28.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $16.23 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.