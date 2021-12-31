DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys Nuvei Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, GFL Environmental Inc, Moderna Inc

- New Purchases: NVEI, NWL, GSS, VCSH, TSLA, TFII, CAE, QCOM, CRM, LULU, MMM, MDLZ, PSFE, HEXO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, RCI, GOOG, RY, MFC, MA, IBM, FDX, FB, T, SU, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, SATS, BRK.B, DIS, VIV, BAC, BA, BEP, ENB, VZ, NTR, MSFT, BIPC, AQN, GS, CMCSA, AUY, GM, KHC, TIXT, AEM, GOLD, CP, CAH, TAP, MRK, LOW, KGC, SBUX, HD, CVX, INTC, GILD, BUD, VOD, RDS.A, RTX, TEF,
- Reduced Positions: CNQ, NEM, TD, SPY, TU, CVS, BAM, CVE, WFC, UNH, PG, PEP, MCD, ABB, KL, BIP, BP, EEM, BEPC, FOCS, EQX, ABBV, VIAC, V, COST, DISCA, TJX, BMY, ASA, FTS, FSM, BK, MOS, XOM, QSR, GFI, IMO, IAG,
- Sold Out: GFL, MRNA, BNTX, SQ, MDT, ARKK, BDX, GIL, OPRX, CRWD, EGLX,
These are the top 5 holdings of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co
- Nuvei Corp (NVEI) - 600,434 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,080 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.57%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 204,912 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 263,543 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 180,497 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 600,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 223,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSS)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 198,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $901.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 378 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 212,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 77.77%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3122.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $141.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.845300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.
