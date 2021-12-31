DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys Nuvei Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, GFL Environmental Inc, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: NVEI, NWL, GSS, VCSH, TSLA, TFII, CAE, QCOM, CRM, LULU, MMM, MDLZ, PSFE, HEXO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuvei Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Golden Star Resources, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Canadian Natural Resources, GFL Environmental Inc, Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co. As of 2021Q4, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owns 148 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuvei Corp (NVEI) - 600,434 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,080 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.57% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 204,912 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 263,543 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 180,497 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 600,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 223,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 198,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $901.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 212,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 77.77%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3122.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $141.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.845300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.