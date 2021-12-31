Seizert Capital Partners, Llc Buys First Horizon Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, eBay Inc, Sells Liberty Formula One Group, McKesson Corp, Insperity Inc

- New Purchases: FHN, ATVI, WSBC, AUB, AAN, DFIN, FNKO, MBIN, GEF, HRB, LILAK, MATW, HI, HOPE, VOO, LRN, MBWM, GSBC, QRTEP.PFD, CSV, DIS, VIVO, EGRX, PAHC, SGH, FFIC, FISI, BLX, PFE, HD,
- Added Positions: BMY, EBAY, GHC, ALSN, LSTR, BIIB, DISCK, MSGE, LRCX, AXP, DLB, QCRH, BECN, IWD, PRGS, AIMC, HLI, CMI, SAIC, WAFD, BSRR, CPF, VRTX, LBRDK, AMGN, CHKP, CBMB, NRC, SWKS, MCFT, HMST, TBNK, EVTC, GMS, EXLS, VGSH, WSBF, CSGS, CR, EME, FCN, THFF, MEI, SMP, MMM, HTH, HCKT, AIT, ATKR, OZK, ZUMZ, PVBC, TOWN, ALRM, NOMD, LGIH, EBS, FSS, NUS, IBCP, MED, AMCX, SEM, MCY,
- Reduced Positions: FWONK, MCK, BAC, MSFT, AZO, LEA, JPM, NTAP, WFC, DFS, PACW, ZION, PRFT, PBH, CRUS, MKL, ORCL, EXEL, LSXMK, AYI, CW, LKQ, RHI, FFIV, FIX, HHC, OGN, ALKS, GS, ACI, UTHR, COF, CVS, ANTM, BRK.B, WMT, TKR, GOOGL, REGN, GOLF, ASGN, LBRDA, AAPL, MTB, CSCO, NOC, MSM, TT, JNJ, WFCF, CTS, NTUS, HFBL, WBA, TGT, MO,
- Sold Out: NSP, HNI, SMCI, ONEW, CMPR, TTEC, PLUS, ORLY, MAN, ZIXI, KMDA, FONR, HOFT, JOUT, EA, XPEL, IESC, WLDN, ACU,
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,745,410 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 406,315 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 200,486 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 27,696 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12%
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) - 1,583,488 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23%
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,834,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 134,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wesbanco Inc (WSBC)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 75,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 74,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 98,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.81 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 52,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 510.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 436,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 785,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $559.65 and $629.83, with an estimated average price of $588.9. The stock is now traded at around $590.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75. The stock is now traded at around $155.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 161,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 1086.51%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $222.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 281,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $109.1 and $129.2, with an estimated average price of $118.17.Sold Out: HNI Corp (HNI)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in HNI Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $42.75, with an estimated average price of $40.14.Sold Out: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $34.97 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $40.64.Sold Out: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The sale prices were between $41.66 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $49.14.Sold Out: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57.Sold Out: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6.
