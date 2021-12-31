Bank Ozk Buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Entergy Corp, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF, Sells ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: WEC, EMXF, XBI, MDLZ, ROK, SCZ, TRV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Entergy Corp, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Mondelez International Inc, sells ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Ozk. As of 2021Q4, Bank Ozk owns 129 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,542 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,342 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 39,306 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 15,753 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 39,545 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Bank Ozk initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.114100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $281.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 305.96%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk added to a holding in Public Storage by 48.99%. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $362.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Ozk sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.