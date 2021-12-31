Bank Ozk Buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Entergy Corp, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF, Sells ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: WEC, EMXF, XBI, MDLZ, ROK, SCZ, TRV,
- Added Positions: ETR, UNP, SPY, PSA, EFA, ABT, EMR, HD, ROBO, PEP, ITW, DIS, AGG, EMN, LMT, IJH, DUK, PHYS, VNQ, PSX, ORCL, XOM, AMZN, V, IFF, VIG, BRK.B, MO,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, VCSH, AAPL, ED, MSFT, ADP, AMAT, TMO, BAC, CBSH, FTNT, IJR, T, PG, AMGN, VZ, CSCO, COF, CVS, MS, MA, SBUX, IUSG, LLY, IVV, KO, CVX, BAH, SDY, WM, MCD, QQQ, SO, ACN, CTXS, COP, DRI, NEE, IBM, LOW, NKE, PEG, TGT, LH, GS, RTX, UPS, USB, AEP,
- Sold Out: IPAY,
For the details of BANK OZK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+ozk/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BANK OZK
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,542 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,342 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 39,306 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 15,753 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 39,545 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
Bank Ozk initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF)
Bank Ozk initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.114100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Bank Ozk initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Bank Ozk initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Bank Ozk initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Bank Ozk initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $281.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Bank Ozk added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 305.96%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Bank Ozk added to a holding in Public Storage by 48.99%. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $362.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Bank Ozk added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Bank Ozk added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Bank Ozk sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OZK. Also check out:
1. BANK OZK's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK OZK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK OZK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK OZK keeps buying