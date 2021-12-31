TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys United Therapeutics Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Charter Communications Inc, VICI Properties Inc

- New Purchases: UTHR, CTSH, SHOO, AA, FTXN, HAL, NTR, TSM, MPW, VUSB, DXCM, HOLX, CIEN, BLDR, DVN, AVTR, FANG, APA, DMAR, CTRA, ON, UNVR, SWCH, BMY, LOW, BERY, TJX, PEP, OXY, WMT, WM, RCUS,
- Added Positions: CSCO, PG, ESGD, GOOGL, MCO, ORCL, VB, VO, MGC, SCHG, VGT, COM, DJUN, FXD, QTEC, ROBO,
- Reduced Positions: STZ, MU, MS, AVGO, ABBV, VZ, BIL, CRI, NOC, MINT, TSLA, MCD, NVDA, CVS, VNLA, JPST, CVX, BUD, TEAM, SIRI, CL, ESGE, IUSG, IUSV, RTX, CNC, UNP, VBR, VCSH,
- Sold Out: PYPL, CHTR, VICI, FXL, LPX, DOX, FINX, ADC, MDT, BSX, NUE, MRNA, EXR, PCTY, WAT, HCA, TMUS, TECH, ALGN, POST, WSM, UPST, TREX, STLD, RDN, ALL, KD,
For the details of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triagen+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,432 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 22,910 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 31,691 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 27,679 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 72,716 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $204.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 10,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $91.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 22,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $42.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 40,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 29,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXN)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 82,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 55,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 549.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 215.75%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 17,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $343.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 146.45%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2831.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02.
