TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys United Therapeutics Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Charter Communications Inc, VICI Properties Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Therapeutics Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Steven Madden, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Charter Communications Inc, VICI Properties Inc, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,432 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 22,910 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 31,691 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 27,679 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 72,716 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $204.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 10,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $91.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 22,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $42.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 40,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 29,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 82,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 55,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 549.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 215.75%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 17,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $343.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 146.45%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2831.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02.