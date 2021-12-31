Weil Company, Inc. Buys United Therapeutics Corp, PTC Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Clearfield Inc

New Purchases: EWY, KWEB, BABA, ADBE, MIDD, UBER, AAT, AMGN, SLAB, EEM, MMM, TT, RYN, DM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Therapeutics Corp, PTC Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Clearfield Inc, Global X Copper Miners ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weil Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Weil Company, Inc. owns 142 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Public Storage (PSA) - 62,159 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,974 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) - 42,359 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 59,184 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 55,659 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.49%

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $198.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $509.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $205.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 22,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in PTC Inc by 231.66%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 246.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $52.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 199.73%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $307.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 76.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3164.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $396.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The sale prices were between $33.01 and $39.64, with an estimated average price of $35.83.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.