Weil Company, Inc. Buys United Therapeutics Corp, PTC Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Clearfield Inc

Investment company Weil Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys United Therapeutics Corp, PTC Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Clearfield Inc, Global X Copper Miners ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weil Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Weil Company, Inc. owns 142 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Weil Company, Inc.
  1. Public Storage (PSA) - 62,159 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,974 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
  3. PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) - 42,359 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
  4. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 59,184 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  5. Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 55,659 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.49%
New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $198.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $509.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $205.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 22,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PTC Inc (PTC)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in PTC Inc by 231.66%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 246.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $52.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 199.73%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $307.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 76.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3164.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $396.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The sale prices were between $33.01 and $39.64, with an estimated average price of $35.83.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.



