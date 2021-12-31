Prudent Man Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Conmed Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, LivePerson Inc, Perficient Inc

- New Purchases: CNMD, XLE, TALO, PRGS, IBTX, VLY,
- Added Positions: BND, HYG, JNK, VWO, BIV, PFF,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, BAC, MS, PRFT, XBI, PLD, CSCO, RTX, AMP, C, DHR, MSFT, TMO, ABT, AAPL, PG, DIS, CUBI, INVH, AMT, BLK, CVS, CVX, CMCSA, EMN, FNB, NEE, HON, JPM, MRK, TGT, ANTM, WFC, PM, AVGO, SPSC, VYM, ASML, ABCB, BDX, CR, EMR, LHX, HD, IRM, LRCX, MDT, TKR, MPC, GOOG, ARES, SYF, VBTX, AEP, ADM, CI, D, DOV, DD, EQIX, FNF, HIG, HUN, PDCE, SBUX, TSM, VLO, WMB, AMRC, GM, ABBV, VEA, KO, EHC, LMT, VZ, T, ADC, AX, CBRE, CCI, LCII, NPO, EXPO, FUL, HWC, WELL, VIAV, MMSI, NVS, ASGN, OFG, ONTO, SAP, SPG, SKYW, SONY, TD, UCTT, VICR, WCC, ENSG, FN, HASI, OUT, FFWM, DEA, NXRT, WING, WSC, BJ, AMZN, AZO, SAN, CPK, EXR, LEN, MUFG, AVNT, SIVB, CRM, SNY, THC, UNH, WY, SMFG, TTGT, RCM, IBP, SMPL, AME, COST, WMT, FB,
- Sold Out: LPSN, NEO, FBC, EYE, PLMR, ELY, MBUU, ESNT, RNG, REGI, DAN, AZN, CYRX, TTE, ACA, TCMD, IRDM, SUI, SMTC, RY, O, ROCK, OVV, CPT, QNST, ING, BCS,
For the details of Prudent Man Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudent+man+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prudent Man Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 207,013 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 303,774 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 188,665 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 173,932 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 76,266 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conmed Corp (CNMD)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.86 and $157.03, with an estimated average price of $141.78. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Talos Energy Inc (TALO)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Talos Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $75.43, with an estimated average price of $72.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.73 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.78. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 72.28%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92.Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51.Sold Out: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38.Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76.Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $49.71, with an estimated average price of $45.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prudent Man Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Prudent Man Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prudent Man Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prudent Man Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prudent Man Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs