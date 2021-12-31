Prudent Man Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Conmed Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, LivePerson Inc, Perficient Inc

New Purchases: CNMD, XLE, TALO, PRGS, IBTX, VLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Conmed Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Talos Energy Inc, Progress Software Corp, sells NeoGenomics Inc, LivePerson Inc, Perficient Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, National Vision Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Man Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Prudent Man Advisors, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 207,013 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 303,774 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 188,665 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 173,932 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 76,266 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.86 and $157.03, with an estimated average price of $141.78. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Talos Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $75.43, with an estimated average price of $72.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.73 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.78. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 72.28%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $49.71, with an estimated average price of $45.81.