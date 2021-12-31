Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC Buys Global Net Lease Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, ACCO Brands Corp, Sells Covanta Holding Corp, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global Net Lease Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, ACCO Brands Corp, The Aarons Co Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, sells Covanta Holding Corp, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, KBR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC . As of 2021Q4, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC owns 323 stocks with a total value of $944 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keeley-teton+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,620 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 148,295 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  3. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 80,884 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43%
  4. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 242,035 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
  5. Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 220,296 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
New Purchase: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 304,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Triumph Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 77,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 149.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 324,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 146.23%. The purchase prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6. The stock is now traded at around $75.862200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Aarons Co Inc by 264.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 129,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 82.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $87.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 179,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Sold Out: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTBB)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus