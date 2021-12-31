Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC Buys Global Net Lease Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, ACCO Brands Corp, Sells Covanta Holding Corp, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc

New Purchases: ACCO, TGI, SPR, MAXR, CR, AMTB, ZD, JXN, PNTG, FLT, ATGE, MO, EWJ, ALEX, BMY, PG, INTU, IYR, PPIH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global Net Lease Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, ACCO Brands Corp, The Aarons Co Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, sells Covanta Holding Corp, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, KBR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC owns 323 stocks with a total value of $944 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,620 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 148,295 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 80,884 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 242,035 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27% Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 220,296 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 304,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Triumph Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 77,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 149.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 324,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 146.23%. The purchase prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6. The stock is now traded at around $75.862200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Aarons Co Inc by 264.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 129,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 82.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $87.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 179,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.