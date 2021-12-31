Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC Buys Global Net Lease Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, ACCO Brands Corp, Sells Covanta Holding Corp, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: ACCO, TGI, SPR, MAXR, CR, AMTB, ZD, JXN, PNTG, FLT, ATGE, MO, EWJ, ALEX, BMY, PG, INTU, IYR, PPIH,
- Added Positions: GNL, TTEC, AAN, CATC, VCTR, VTI, VIRT, ACT, ACT, CTRE, VSCO, JRVR, OGN, BLMN, MAN, MTX, PRG, RPM, TAP, OEC, DIN, JELD, CAG, UMBF, BHE, TRS, CFX, HHC, ACHC, CHK, NLOK, KFY, NPO, BUSE, PRGS, PFE, NCR, KLIC, NBHC, ESNT, KN, MDYG, BHC, FMBI, EPR, FOCS, CMCO, SNX, TTMI, SANM, UMPQ, WSFS, R, HPP, KD, JBL, TDC, SUM, PRGO, UIS, PJT, LCII, DOOR, CNI, CIR, VIG, VONG, VFH, AMWD, REZ, C, BCOW, INDB, HRTG, AMRK, NLSN, FNV, NECB, RMBI, EEM, ETW, ETV,
- Reduced Positions: BSIG, NXST, PB, KBR, TACO, SNV, OLN, AJG, PFS, STE, DK, FANG, EBC, AYI, PYPL, VAC, OAS, WGO, SBRA, KALU, JBT, OUT, LAMR, PWR, SJI, WEX, KTB, VMEO, BLDR, PRMW, MERC, PPBI, RRX, SSB, PAG, WTFC, IBTX, WHD, ALE, BKH, DVN, KBH, TPL, AUB, STAG, AL, APOG, CHE, COLB, JACK, OCFC, VLO, GTLS, PRIM, ALSN, CIO, AY, PINE, ASH, BC, DLB, FBNC, GBCI, MDU, NRG, VSEC, HI, RGA, KMI, FBHS, SAMG, NVT, EQH, BOKF, ITT, OGE, PVH, EVRG, VOYA, VICI, WH, VNT, ABM, A, AMP, ALV, BBBY, CMA, CULP, ELS, FMC, PACW, GFF, HAS, EHC, HIW, LH, BBWI, NUS, OMC, PXD, SIMO, TKR, UGI, UHS, VRNT, VMC, SPB, AIMC, DFS, FTI, BWXT, HTA, TPH, GLPI, BRX, FSK, CDK, NSA, NTB, VVV, LW, EAF, CHX, SPFI, IAA, GXO, DIA, AMGN, PLCE, IRM, NFG, XPO, VTR, DIS, FAX, LAND, BKI, VB, VCIT,
- Sold Out: CVA, HCSG, FOE, AMTBB, KMPR, EPD, SPXC, THS, SWI, STZ, KSU, PLYA, ROCK, IEMG,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,620 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 148,295 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 80,884 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43%
- Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 242,035 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
- Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 220,296 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 304,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Triumph Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 77,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 149.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 324,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 146.23%. The purchase prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6. The stock is now traded at around $75.862200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Aarons Co Inc by 264.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 129,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 82.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $87.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 179,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.28.Sold Out: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTBB)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $26.02.Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.
