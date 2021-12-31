Gmt Capital Corp Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, First Foundation Inc, Nutrien, Sells Under Armour Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Under Armour Inc

- New Purchases: ZNGA, CPG, C, EDU,
- Added Positions: DD, FFWM, NTR, DOLE, BERY, VECO, MHK, GPK, EQH, ALVR, HBM, AVRO, NOMD, LBRT, DOW, GAIA,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, CE, TEN, ATH, GTE, GOOG, VMW, GS, BABA, TAK, AMZN,
- Sold Out: UA, LYB, UAA, SENS, WLK, KODK, SYF, ROOT, VXRT, NNOX, DDD, CAN, PGEN, MMAT, CGC, HA, AMSC, RUN, SNDL, AVNT, CSLT, DUST, STXS, GOTU, CIEN, TD, FORD, CGRN, AWRE,
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 32,053,920 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- Celanese Corp (CE) - 1,307,453 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 1,529,576 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 1,016,500 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 621.95%
- Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 1,700,400 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,417,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)
Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,535,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 240,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 621.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 1,016,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)
Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in First Foundation Inc by 3199.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,715,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 172.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 568,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dole PLC (DOLE)
Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Dole PLC by 164.72%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,042,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)
Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc by 102.05%. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 483,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 607,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.06 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $19.45.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73.Sold Out: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)
Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.58 and $3.91, with an estimated average price of $3.24.Sold Out: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)
Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $88.62 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.58.Sold Out: Eastman Kodak Co (KODK)
Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Eastman Kodak Co. The sale prices were between $4.6 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.26.
