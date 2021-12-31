Gmt Capital Corp Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, First Foundation Inc, Nutrien, Sells Under Armour Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Under Armour Inc

New Purchases: ZNGA, CPG, C, EDU,

ZNGA, CPG, C, EDU, Added Positions: DD, FFWM, NTR, DOLE, BERY, VECO, MHK, GPK, EQH, ALVR, HBM, AVRO, NOMD, LBRT, DOW, GAIA,

DD, FFWM, NTR, DOLE, BERY, VECO, MHK, GPK, EQH, ALVR, HBM, AVRO, NOMD, LBRT, DOW, GAIA, Reduced Positions: BIDU, CE, TEN, ATH, GTE, GOOG, VMW, GS, BABA, TAK, AMZN,

BIDU, CE, TEN, ATH, GTE, GOOG, VMW, GS, BABA, TAK, AMZN, Sold Out: UA, LYB, UAA, SENS, WLK, KODK, SYF, ROOT, VXRT, NNOX, DDD, CAN, PGEN, MMAT, CGC, HA, AMSC, RUN, SNDL, AVNT, CSLT, DUST, STXS, GOTU, CIEN, TD, FORD, CGRN, AWRE,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, First Foundation Inc, Nutrien, Dole PLC, Zynga Inc, sells Under Armour Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Under Armour Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc, Westlake Chemical Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmt Capital Corp. As of 2021Q4, Gmt Capital Corp owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GMT CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gmt+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 32,053,920 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Celanese Corp (CE) - 1,307,453 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 1,529,576 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 1,016,500 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 621.95% Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 1,700,400 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,417,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,535,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 240,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 621.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 1,016,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in First Foundation Inc by 3199.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,715,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 172.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 568,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Dole PLC by 164.72%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,042,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc by 102.05%. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 483,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 607,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.06 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.58 and $3.91, with an estimated average price of $3.24.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $88.62 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.58.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Eastman Kodak Co. The sale prices were between $4.6 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.26.