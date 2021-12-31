Ranger Investment Management, L.P. Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Steven Madden, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Phreesia Inc

- New Purchases: SHOO,
- Added Positions: CADE, CADE, BLFS, CDLX, GO, AZEK, QLYS, DV, SLP, IIIV, PEGA, MODN, UFPT, INFU, MITK, TKNO, CRMT, PDFS, AMSWA, LMAT, CSTR,
- Reduced Positions: MIME, SKY, WK, WNS, MEDP, SAIA, RGEN, EVOP, NEOG, ELF, ABST, TBK, MLAB, TXRH, HSKA, NEO, DAVA, RPAY, CNMD, CDMO, HOMB, KWR, BLD, YETI, BOOT, OMCL, NSSC, SITE, BANC, MNRL, LHCG, GTLS, KTOS, CRNC, APPF, IRMD, GRBK, MRCY, SLAB,
- Sold Out: CADE, CADE, PHR, MMS, EAT, EGHT, TREE, TPIC, QADA, ZIXI, TCMD, MGNI,
- Saia Inc (SAIA) - 205,265 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 784,192 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
- Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 308,702 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 506,001 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68%
- Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 2,103,390 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 370,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 1411381.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,058,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $32.99 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,255,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 84.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 297,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $29, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,187,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 548,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $74.89, with an estimated average price of $59.2.Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $74.55 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $81.61.Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87.
