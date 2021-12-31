Ranger Investment Management, L.P. Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Steven Madden, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Phreesia Inc

New Purchases: SHOO,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Steven Madden, BioLife Solutions Inc, Cardlytics Inc, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Phreesia Inc, Maximus Inc, Mimecast during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ranger Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Saia Inc (SAIA) - 205,265 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 784,192 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69% Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 308,702 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% Workiva Inc (WK) - 506,001 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68% Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 2,103,390 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 370,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 1411381.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,058,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $32.99 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,255,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 84.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 297,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $29, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,187,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 548,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $74.89, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $74.55 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $81.61.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87.