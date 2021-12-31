EULAV Asset Management Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Roku Inc, Sells Ball Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Heico Corp

New Purchases: UBER, TSLA, ROKU, SNAP, C, HOOD, AWK, RRX, NEWR,

UBER, TSLA, ROKU, SNAP, C, HOOD, AWK, RRX, NEWR, Added Positions: SYK, EXAS, LYFT, PTON, DAL, GBT, NEOG, DKNG, GIB, BAC, JPM, SIGI, TNET, FN, FANG, MEDP,

SYK, EXAS, LYFT, PTON, DAL, GBT, NEOG, DKNG, GIB, BAC, JPM, SIGI, TNET, FN, FANG, MEDP, Reduced Positions: BLL, HEI, CHD, IDXX, NVDA, DXCM, STZ, GOOGL, NOW, VRTX, BHVN, ANSS, V, JKHY, BX, AAPL, POOL, FB, WDAY, ATVI, SBUX, ICPT, NFLX, TDY, CRM, ADBE, HD, ULTA, DHR, CDNS, MTD, LEN, SHOP, HLT, AMT, SPLK, RNG, QCOM, AVGO, DIS, MTN, TFX, MSFT, EXEL, TTC, MU, PNTG,

BLL, HEI, CHD, IDXX, NVDA, DXCM, STZ, GOOGL, NOW, VRTX, BHVN, ANSS, V, JKHY, BX, AAPL, POOL, FB, WDAY, ATVI, SBUX, ICPT, NFLX, TDY, CRM, ADBE, HD, ULTA, DHR, CDNS, MTD, LEN, SHOP, HLT, AMT, SPLK, RNG, QCOM, AVGO, DIS, MTN, TFX, MSFT, EXEL, TTC, MU, PNTG, Sold Out: EW, BIIB, STMP, HGV, ABM, AMWD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Roku Inc, Snap Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Ball Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Heico Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EULAV Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, EULAV Asset Management owns 226 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EULAV Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eulav+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 218,700 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 287,837 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 132,000 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 167,700 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 419,200 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 415,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $875.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 290,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 107.62%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $250.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in American Woodmark Corp. The sale prices were between $56.99 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $67.64.