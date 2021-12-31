Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
EULAV Asset Management Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Roku Inc, Sells Ball Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Heico Corp

2 hours ago
New York, NY, based Investment company EULAV Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Roku Inc, Snap Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Ball Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Heico Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EULAV Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, EULAV Asset Management owns 226 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EULAV Asset Management
  1. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 218,700 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 287,837 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 132,000 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 167,700 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 419,200 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 415,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $875.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 290,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 107.62%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $250.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sold Out: (STMP)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in American Woodmark Corp. The sale prices were between $56.99 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $67.64.



