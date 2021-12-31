Financial Architects, Inc Buys Latch Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Palantir Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: USHY, HNDL, SRLN, INFL, EFG, STZ, CHGX, ITB, MTUM, SPIP, FWONK, SPLV, ECPG, VIAC, PAVE, VTWO, UUP, VONG, DMXF, ALTL, BUD, CODI, ROK, PRU, MAR, LLY, CCI, ED, CI, EXC,
- Added Positions: LTCH, VTIP, ZM, DM, OPEN, SCHD, IEF, SCHP, VYMI, BA, ICVT, GRID, JEPI, PFFD, VYM, BGRY, IDRV, SCHY, ABNB, KRBN, MUB, XLY, FDX, NKE, TSLA, BIV, FIVG, XLF, IPOD, IPOF, BAB, STIP, TIP, XLP, AMZN, BRK.B, CVS, KO, MSFT, V, BSCM, BSCN, EAGG, IWN, QQQ, VNQ, VUG, NVDA, ABBV, GOOG, DIA, QUAL, SCHM, VIG, VO, T, ACN, APD, CVX, COST, GOOGL, IBM, INTU, JPM, NFLX, PCAR, PG, SBUX, TJX, TGT, MA, ZTS, AGG, CGW, DRIP, DTH, ESGV, FNDE, IWF, SCHG, SPHB, VGT, VSGX, VTI, AAP, AEP, CLX, EW, GIS, JNPR, PGR, TD, UNH, DIS, PM, KKR, SNDL, ARKK, BGRN, BND, BSCO, ESGE, IXJ, RYF, SCHA, SCHX, USXF, VB, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, IVOL, VCSH, PDBC, EFAV, SCHE, GLD, XLU, USMV, IEUR, RPG, SCHZ, XLV, ADP, HYG, SCHO, ADBE, AMT, FB, PYPL, BNDX, XLE, AMN, COF, CMCSA, VZ, ARKF, BSV, XLI, ALB, XOM, RRC, IWO, RHS, ULST, MMM, NEE, IT, GE, JNJ, DGX, CRM, ZBH, NOW, IIPR, NET, SNOW, EMB, FNDC, FNDX, OEF, SCHF, SCHJ, VCIT, XLRE, ABT, BAM, CNQ, SCHW, GS, MKL, NVS, PEG, PSA, BR, MP, CWB, DVY, IHI, IWB, IWM, IWR, MDY, NULG, NULV, RYT, SUSC, VBR, MO, AXP, BMY, CSCO, D, GILD, MRK, NGG, ORCL, QCOM, FRBK, WMT, AWK, DG, PANW, ESML, FNDF, HACK, IEMG, IJH, ITOT, IVW, SIZE, VT, VTV,
- Sold Out: BSCL, PLTR, SPOT, TDOC, EWG, EMQQ, MJ, SUNL, NUSC, BMTC, INDA, FXE, DASH, DOCU, BABA, MSCI, VOD, GME, ALGN, SDIV, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Architects, Inc
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 295,983 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,498 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 24,117 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 263,641 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 256,650 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.315500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)
Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.997000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (CHGX)
Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.21 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Latch Inc (LTCH)
Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Latch Inc by 89.87%. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 59,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 380.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 503.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.161000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 239.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.
1. Financial Architects, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Architects, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Architects, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Architects, Inc keeps buying
