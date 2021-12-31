Financial Architects, Inc Buys Latch Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: USHY, HNDL, SRLN, INFL, EFG, STZ, CHGX, ITB, MTUM, SPIP, FWONK, SPLV, ECPG, VIAC, PAVE, VTWO, UUP, VONG, DMXF, ALTL, BUD, CODI, ROK, PRU, MAR, LLY, CCI, ED, CI, EXC,

Marlton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Latch Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Desktop Metal Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Palantir Technologies Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Architects, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Financial Architects, Inc owns 334 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 295,983 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,498 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 24,117 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 263,641 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 256,650 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.315500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.997000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.21 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Latch Inc by 89.87%. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 59,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 380.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 503.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.161000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 239.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.