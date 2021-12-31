Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC Buys Autodesk Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells Merck Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Becton, Dickinson and Co

- New Purchases: ASML, GOLD, SAM, BUD, AZEK, EFA, VRTX, WBA, NVZMF, BURL,
- Added Positions: ADSK, UNH, CHTR, BKI, AMZN, PYPL, DE, SPGI, TT, MNST, TRMB, TSM, ROP, WM, SBGSY, GNRC, NEE, XYL, LRLCY, TMO, SEDG, SBUX, MCO, NYT, HASI, SIEGY, CRM, DHR, GILD, PFE, APTV, WMT, MELI, AES, PM, VGT, TXN, QCOM, NEM, MCD, MKC, ISRG, INTC, HD, EXR, EL, DD, CMCSA, KO, BAX, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, SPOT, BDX, ECL, AAPL, EQIX, AXP, JPM, HEINY, COST, AMGN, FIS, TJX, TSLA, BRK.A, DIS, LUV, JNJ, MLM, KMB, MDLZ, FB, NVS, ALLE, PG, ACN, VZ, RTX, UL, SPLK, BX, ESOCF, FTNT, LOW, ABBV, ZTS, TWTR, CARR, OTIS, ITOT, IVW, SPY, XOM, ABT, AME, AJG, ADP, BLK, BMY, CVS, CNC, CL, STZ, CCK, TROW, EHC, HON, ITW, LH, LMT, T, NTRS, PAYX, RSG, RHHBY,
- Sold Out: CHX, VIAC, MTCH, PGR, ZBH, KDDIF, BYND, PLTR, OGN, CVSI, KD, VOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 912,615 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,404,377 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 83,819 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 706,151 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 276,599 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $656.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $422.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 1362.87%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $233.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 326,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 758.56%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $478.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 112,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $154.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 42,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 76,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schneider Electric SE (SBGSY)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schneider Electric SE by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 168,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.45.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.Sold Out: KDDI Corp (KDDIF)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KDDI Corp. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $30.32.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.
