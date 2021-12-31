Harber Asset Management LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Discovery Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Discovery Inc, Tyson Foods Inc

New Purchases: DISCK, VRRM, TSM, MGI,

DISCK, VRRM, TSM, MGI, Added Positions: UBER, LW, GDDY, EB, ATVI, DLTR, EPD, CRUS, UIS, ABST, LRCX, PM, ABC, FB, MSFT, DOLE, GAIA,

UBER, LW, GDDY, EB, ATVI, DLTR, EPD, CRUS, UIS, ABST, LRCX, PM, ABC, FB, MSFT, DOLE, GAIA, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, KN, SONY, MIXT, DISH, ATKR, SUP, VPG, CCOI, HMHC,

GOOGL, KN, SONY, MIXT, DISH, ATKR, SUP, VPG, CCOI, HMHC, Sold Out: LBRDK, DISCA, TSN, IMKTA, TREE, PDFS, MX, POSH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Discovery Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Discovery Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Alphabet Inc, Knowles Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harber Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Harber Asset Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harber Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harber+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 96,207 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) - 238,330 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 170,940 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.78% Dole PLC (DOLE) - 1,685,136 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 231,222 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 584,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 865,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 54,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 378,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 339.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 511,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 213.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 256,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 179.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 187,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 166.30%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $22.39, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 648,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 243,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $134.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 170,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24.

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $65.3 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $76.68.

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.

Harber Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PDF Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $22.64 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $27.98.