Junto Capital Management LP Buys Trane Technologies PLC, BlackRock Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells S&P Global Inc, American Express Co, KKR Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Trane Technologies PLC, BlackRock Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, sells S&P Global Inc, American Express Co, KKR Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Junto Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Junto Capital Management LP owns 67 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,800,048 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.18% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 1,710,413 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 838,114 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75% TransUnion (TRU) - 1,041,935 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 423,167 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00%

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $152.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 558,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $778.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 122,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 1,265,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $153.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 501,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 753,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $470.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 136,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,800,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 127.43%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $219.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 327,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $100.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,097,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $118.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 702,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.76%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2718.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 36,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $209.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 209,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58.