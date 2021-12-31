Junto Capital Management LP Buys Trane Technologies PLC, BlackRock Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells S&P Global Inc, American Express Co, KKR Inc

- New Purchases: TT, BLK, SCHW, MMC, DHI, GWW, MAS, ZI, FOXA, BKNG, AMZN, MCD, GPN, ULTA, CDW, HWM, AFG, SPOT, ABNB, CB, TPR, SAP, TRI, ALLE, RTX, NOW, FIVE, DV, TRIP, FND, PCOR, SIG, U, MKTX, RH,
- Added Positions: ICE, STZ, MS, WCN, GOOGL, CRM, WDAY, FRC, AJG, SSNC, TSCO, NFLX, ARES, LPLA, PG,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, INTU, ACN, G, PLAN, IPG, MUSA, DECK, TMUS, TRU, WMT, SMAR, TJX, BBWI, TOL, VMC,
- Sold Out: SPGI, AXP, KKR, FLT, TDG, CBRE, SBNY, EPAM, BKI, PVH, FB, MTCH, CMCSA, TGT, BMBL, KR, CARR, PEP, NTRS, DIS, SNAP, CRI, EA, DKS, CPRI,
For the details of Junto Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/junto+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Junto Capital Management LP
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,800,048 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.18%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 1,710,413 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 838,114 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
- TransUnion (TRU) - 1,041,935 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 423,167 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00%
Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $152.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 558,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $778.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 122,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 1,265,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $153.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 501,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 753,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $470.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 136,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,800,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 127.43%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $219.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 327,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $100.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,097,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $118.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 702,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.76%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2718.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 36,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $209.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 209,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Junto Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Junto Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Junto Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Junto Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Junto Capital Management LP keeps buying