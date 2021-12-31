Lgl Partners, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 100 ETF

New Purchases: IWV, SCHB, VTV, SPYG, VTEB, SCHF, IEI, IVLU, SCHE, AMLP, JPM, JKJ, TSLA, SHW, CRM, MS, GDX, USRT, GRAB, AVTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, Wheels Up Experience Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lgl Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Lgl Partners, Llc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $841 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 295,601 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. New Position SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 661,619 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 470,980 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 137,355 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.42% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 819,909 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2407.37%

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $260.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.75%. The holding were 295,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.89%. The holding were 661,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.23%. The holding were 470,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 684,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 671,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 918,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2407.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 819,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1994.30%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 208,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 955.32%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 526,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 2820.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 487,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 48.42%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 137,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.60%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $269.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 156,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.