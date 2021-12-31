Suvretta Capital Management, Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Mastercard Inc, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: MSFT, MNST, HLT, MAR, DECK, DHR, RIVN, RARE, ETSY, MQ, GRAB, PHVS, AMAM, ROIV, ALLO, TRDA, OHAAU, MGTX, SRNE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Marriott International Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, sells Twilio Inc, Mastercard Inc, Adobe Inc, Anaplan Inc, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 108,030 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 865,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. New Position UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 456,790 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.12% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 392,207 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.2% Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,484,580 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 865,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,143,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 599,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $178.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 493,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $299.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 216,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 220,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 71.53%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 819,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 110.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 402,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Block Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 429,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,967,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 45.21%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $16.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,572,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc by 149.07%. The purchase prices were between $15.81 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,218,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8.