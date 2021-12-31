Suvretta Capital Management, Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Mastercard Inc, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: MSFT, MNST, HLT, MAR, DECK, DHR, RIVN, RARE, ETSY, MQ, GRAB, PHVS, AMAM, ROIV, ALLO, TRDA, OHAAU, MGTX, SRNE,
- Added Positions: ADI, MRTX, AMZN, SQ, RPRX, KURA, CANO, CHRS, EYPT, HRTX, FULC, CMRX, MRNS, BOLT, BOLT, ORIC, KDNY, STRO, PNT, KALV, INSM, AGLE, TERN, SLDB, GMTX, SIOX, OTIC, INZY,
- Reduced Positions: MA, ADBE, UNH, KBR, CPRT, OPEN, RH, IQV, TMO, TPR, TEL, PWR, EL, OTIS, ARNA, CVNA, WRBY, NTRA, XENE, AGIO, ALIT, GFL, UNP,
- Sold Out: TWLO, PLAN, ROST, MDT, PTON, HWM, NXPI, ESTC, DCPH, FREY, CZOO, RKLB, RXDX, RXDX, BCAB, FSRX, EVLV, NRDY, ACIU, FRSH, FRSH, ACHR, NEXI, FSII, HCAQ, VLTA, NAUT, FHTX, ADAG, SYBX,
For the details of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/suvretta+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 108,030 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 865,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 456,790 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.12%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 392,207 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.2%
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,484,580 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 865,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,143,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 599,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $178.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 493,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $299.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 216,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 220,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 71.53%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 819,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 110.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 402,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Block Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 429,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,967,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 45.21%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $16.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,572,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc by 149.07%. The purchase prices were between $15.81 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,218,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying