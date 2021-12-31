Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys Boston Properties Inc, Switch Inc, CubeSmart, Sells Highwoods Properties Inc, , Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

- New Purchases: SWCH, HR, SKT, IHS, BNL,
- Added Positions: BXP, CUBE, SUI, PLYA, ESS, VTR, PLD, VRE, KIM, EQR, PCH, ALEX, JLL, LAMR, SBAC,
- Reduced Positions: HIW, ARE, EGP, ELS, EQIX, FRT, WELL, PSA, EXR, XHR, DRE, SPG, INVH, CPT, AMT, JBGS, RHP, CCI, O, GMRE, HLT, VICI,
- Sold Out: COR, ONL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Adelante Capital Management LLC
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,697,624 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 210,314 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
- Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 555,321 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,359,656 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,342,681 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 571,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $32.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 465,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 463,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in IHS Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $17.43, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $105.3 and $120.66, with an estimated average price of $115.21. The stock is now traded at around $122.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 461,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CubeSmart by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,090,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8. The stock is now traded at around $8.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,916,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Veris Residential Inc (VRE)
Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Veris Residential Inc by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,024,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48.
