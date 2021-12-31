Alkeon Capital Management Llc Buys Qualcomm Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Twilio Inc

New Purchases: QCOM, BIDU, COIN, PDD, GTLB, CTLT, TAL, MDB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Baidu Inc, DLocal, sells Netflix Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Twilio Inc, Synopsys Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alkeon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Alkeon Capital Management Llc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $53.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 37,242,700 shares, 27.52% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,600,000 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 338,887 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 5,305,000 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 2,632,459 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.45%

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $166.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 5,305,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $166.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,003,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 611,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 492.86%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,549,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 126.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,730,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 53.97%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,141,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DLocal Ltd by 307.06%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,448,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $580.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 766,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,080,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $98.17 and $130.32, with an estimated average price of $114.49.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93.