NZS Capital, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells CyberArk Software, ASML Holding NV, Cloudflare Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Crown Castle International Corp, KLA Corp, sells CyberArk Software, ASML Holding NV, Cloudflare Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NZS Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, NZS Capital, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 263,962 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,456 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 222,057 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 523,895 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 512,915 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.46%

NZS Capital, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 625,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 80,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 55,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 29,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC initiated holding in Heliogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.52 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 113,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 364,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 59.04%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 201,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 180,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 92,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $90.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 265,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 221,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NZS Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49.

NZS Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

NZS Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15.

NZS Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $125.96 and $160.85, with an estimated average price of $140.87.

NZS Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.

NZS Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.