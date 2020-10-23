Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC Buys ISHARES SILVER TST, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, ARK ETF TR, Sells Tesla Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES SILVER TST, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, ARK ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Tesla Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Cisco Systems Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, BARCLAYS BANK PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLV, VIGI, XLB, GBDC, ICLN, IEMG, UCTT, ITB, CHL, ILMN, SQ, DE, SNY, CRSP, PRLB, RS, BBL, PSTG, TECK, DVA, AON, FTV, IRTC, IWR, CHTR, SYF, XLNX, WCN, RDS.A, CTAS, TFC, XLC, IJT, ICLR, CMRE, AMX,

SLV, VIGI, XLB, GBDC, ICLN, IEMG, UCTT, ITB, CHL, ILMN, SQ, DE, SNY, CRSP, PRLB, RS, BBL, PSTG, TECK, DVA, AON, FTV, IRTC, IWR, CHTR, SYF, XLNX, WCN, RDS.A, CTAS, TFC, XLC, IJT, ICLR, CMRE, AMX, Added Positions: ARKK, IWF, EWJ, ADSK, BLK, GLD, VO, AMZN, ASHR, VWO, SPY, MSCI, VWOB, BOTZ, VB, NVDA, PYPL, CVX, SSYS, TOT, IWD, INTC, UNH, DVY, PFF, V, TIP, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, KGC, SWKS, BABA, VOO, NKE, NVS, PLAB, RIO, TSM, WMT, EFA, VNQ, XBI, ARW, CRUS, PG, GDX, SHY, AMGN, BIIB, CHKP, COP, CR, HOLX, HON, KLAC, KR, MDT, DIS, FNV, NOW, JD, CWB, BRK.B, BMRN, KO, HUM, MRK, NSC, WPM, TMO, AWK, PM, FB, VOE, ACN, AMT, BDX, BMY, CME, CMCSA, COST, LLY, XOM, NEE, HD, ITW, PFE, CRM, TEF, TXN, RTX, ZBRA, BGCP, SMFG, MELI, AVGO, FTNT, ABBV, GOOG, QRVO, MUB, QQQ, NLY, BA, DEO, ETN, JKHY, MUFG, IBKR,

ARKK, IWF, EWJ, ADSK, BLK, GLD, VO, AMZN, ASHR, VWO, SPY, MSCI, VWOB, BOTZ, VB, NVDA, PYPL, CVX, SSYS, TOT, IWD, INTC, UNH, DVY, PFF, V, TIP, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, KGC, SWKS, BABA, VOO, NKE, NVS, PLAB, RIO, TSM, WMT, EFA, VNQ, XBI, ARW, CRUS, PG, GDX, SHY, AMGN, BIIB, CHKP, COP, CR, HOLX, HON, KLAC, KR, MDT, DIS, FNV, NOW, JD, CWB, BRK.B, BMRN, KO, HUM, MRK, NSC, WPM, TMO, AWK, PM, FB, VOE, ACN, AMT, BDX, BMY, CME, CMCSA, COST, LLY, XOM, NEE, HD, ITW, PFE, CRM, TEF, TXN, RTX, ZBRA, BGCP, SMFG, MELI, AVGO, FTNT, ABBV, GOOG, QRVO, MUB, QQQ, NLY, BA, DEO, ETN, JKHY, MUFG, IBKR, Reduced Positions: TSLA, CSCO, ADP, DJP, SWK, USMV, AAPL, EFAV, AMD, AMJ, LULU, STIP, SHOP, T, IVW, INGR, IEFA, IMMU, NXGN, REGN, EEM, IEI, ZTS, XLF, VBR, VIG, MA, STE, SBUX, SHV, CNI, D, ENB, QCOM, FISV, HRL, IBM, KSU, KMB, XLV, AMAT, VV, CP, FDS, IYW, GIS, SNN, LOW, ALC, DOW, RACE, MTD, KMI, NXPI, RMD, ROP, SHW, WM, USB,

TSLA, CSCO, ADP, DJP, SWK, USMV, AAPL, EFAV, AMD, AMJ, LULU, STIP, SHOP, T, IVW, INGR, IEFA, IMMU, NXGN, REGN, EEM, IEI, ZTS, XLF, VBR, VIG, MA, STE, SBUX, SHV, CNI, D, ENB, QCOM, FISV, HRL, IBM, KSU, KMB, XLV, AMAT, VV, CP, FDS, IYW, GIS, SNN, LOW, ALC, DOW, RACE, MTD, KMI, NXPI, RMD, ROP, SHW, WM, USB, Sold Out: KBE, EEMV, VIRT, ZBH, DGS, ATVI, OSMT, ALGN, TD, FCX,

For the details of Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fieldpoint+private+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,784 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 38,146 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,324 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 46,419 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,510 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 99,231 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $73.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,249 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,394 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 84,534 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 57,674 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,330 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 103.46%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,577 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $221.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,752 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW by 83.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,405 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 251.12%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $633.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 236.92%. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $252.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,384 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 75.10%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $185.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,326 shares as of .

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $39.1 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $41.3.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $4.82 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $5.76.