Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, DexCom Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, DexCom Inc, Intuit Inc, Assurant Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Advanced Energy Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BLDR, DXCM, INTU, AIZ, FIX, SNX, ESGU,

BLDR, DXCM, INTU, AIZ, FIX, SNX, ESGU, Added Positions: SHY, EEM, SCZ, ICF, SCHV, IJS, IJT, HEFA, FLOT, EEMV, SHYG, BNDX, KEYS, ABBV, USNA, PRGS, KLIC, BR, WU, AFG,

SHY, EEM, SCZ, ICF, SCHV, IJS, IJT, HEFA, FLOT, EEMV, SHYG, BNDX, KEYS, ABBV, USNA, PRGS, KLIC, BR, WU, AFG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVW, ZM, DOX, VBK, SCHX, MGK, LEA, MSFT, SCHA, SCHM, SCHO, VV, VOT, ADBE, CDNS, ZTS, UNH, TXN, SNPS, SYK, LIN, ORCL, MED, IYH, MBB, MGV, LLY, VNQ, VOE, SCHF, SCHC, FISV, SCHB, IBB, SIZE, XLY, ACWI, EFAV, XLC, EIS, EWN, VGK, EWT, MTUM, IGV, IYC, QUAL, IHF, IHI, VPL, INDA, IUSG, CSCO, HD, EHC, GD, FICO, FCN, FLIR, EXC, EMR, ETN, HON, CBRE, BMY, BAX, AJG, AMGN, AME, AMED, AKAM, RBC, BURL, QLYS, EPAM, VMW, WMT, RTX, TSCO, TER, REGN, PCTY, PFE, PAYX, MU, SPGI, LECO, LRCX, KLAC, HUM,

AAPL, IVW, ZM, DOX, VBK, SCHX, MGK, LEA, MSFT, SCHA, SCHM, SCHO, VV, VOT, ADBE, CDNS, ZTS, UNH, TXN, SNPS, SYK, LIN, ORCL, MED, IYH, MBB, MGV, LLY, VNQ, VOE, SCHF, SCHC, FISV, SCHB, IBB, SIZE, XLY, ACWI, EFAV, XLC, EIS, EWN, VGK, EWT, MTUM, IGV, IYC, QUAL, IHF, IHI, VPL, INDA, IUSG, CSCO, HD, EHC, GD, FICO, FCN, FLIR, EXC, EMR, ETN, HON, CBRE, BMY, BAX, AJG, AMGN, AME, AMED, AKAM, RBC, BURL, QLYS, EPAM, VMW, WMT, RTX, TSCO, TER, REGN, PCTY, PFE, PAYX, MU, SPGI, LECO, LRCX, KLAC, HUM, Sold Out: VBR, VTI, XLK, VGT, AEIS, CI, XOM, HRC, EWI,

ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 62,502 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% ISHARES TRUST (IJK) - 58,893 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 149,395 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 193,623 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,895 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.23%

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $336.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 666 shares as of .

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,177 shares as of .

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $349.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 799 shares as of .

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.56 and $125.07, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $130.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of .

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,666 shares as of .

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of .

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 73.93%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,686 shares as of .

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $57.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.