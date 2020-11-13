  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PFG Financial Advisors Buys ISHARES TRUST, FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

November 13, 2020 | About: IAU +0.89% CBSH +1.38% VTI +0.91% MUB +0.13% TIP +0% ISTB +0.05% GOVT -0.02% FDIS +0.89% ENB +0.38% XSD +1.92% USB +1.14% PF +0%

State College, PA, based Investment company PFG Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Commerce Bancshares Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Financial Advisors. As of 2020Q3, PFG Financial Advisors owns 204 stocks with a total value of $683 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFG Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFG Financial Advisors
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 249,583 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 299,097 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 885,606 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 491,901 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.82%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 194,114 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 362,058 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIDELITY COV TRS (FDIS)

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 99,011 shares as of .

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,532 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XSD)

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $144.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,728 shares as of .

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,329 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,155 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 167.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 517,247 shares as of .

Added: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.5 and $61.11, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 211,491 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $180.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,314 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,864 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 91.47%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,969 shares as of .

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 178.10%. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,818 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEO)

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $31.18.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEZ)

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $8.81.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (VLUE)

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KRE)

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFG Financial Advisors. Also check out:

1. PFG Financial Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. PFG Financial Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFG Financial Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFG Financial Advisors keeps buying

