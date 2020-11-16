Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, Sells ServiceNow Inc, Fortinet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

Investment company Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, Albertsons Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells ServiceNow Inc, Fortinet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USHY, ACI, LH, RTX, BTI, SAIC, VIAC, BRK.B, VGSH, XOM, CAT, AGG, WMT, UNP, SCHG, DFEB, BHC, IBIO, GNUS,

USHY, ACI, LH, RTX, BTI, SAIC, VIAC, BRK.B, VGSH, XOM, CAT, AGG, WMT, UNP, SCHG, DFEB, BHC, IBIO, GNUS, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, GBIL, WMB, T, JPM, C, AVGO, TJX, GDDY, BND, INTC, EWA, VIG, AMAT, JNJ, LRCX, LMT, BMY, VUG, AMZN, AMGN, CMCSA, GOOGL, V, STZ, SCHW, IVV, SYK, TSLA, ADBE, PEP, ANET, CME, TSCO, SBUX, VTI, LQD, BABA, BURL, HDV, NKE, NEM, CRM, LHX, IJR, FB, CARR, UNH, TMO, SIVB, SPIB, ASGN, ALSN, SHW, VOYA, VRTX, SYY, EEFT, MO, AZO, BAC, BLK, LUMN, CMG, CCOI, EW, EA, PAYX, HOLX, HD, MDLZ, NOC, OMER, IJH, PFF, ABT, PSLV, CI, PANW,

AAPL, MSFT, GBIL, WMB, T, JPM, C, AVGO, TJX, GDDY, BND, INTC, EWA, VIG, AMAT, JNJ, LRCX, LMT, BMY, VUG, AMZN, AMGN, CMCSA, GOOGL, V, STZ, SCHW, IVV, SYK, TSLA, ADBE, PEP, ANET, CME, TSCO, SBUX, VTI, LQD, BABA, BURL, HDV, NKE, NEM, CRM, LHX, IJR, FB, CARR, UNH, TMO, SIVB, SPIB, ASGN, ALSN, SHW, VOYA, VRTX, SYY, EEFT, MO, AZO, BAC, BLK, LUMN, CMG, CCOI, EW, EA, PAYX, HOLX, HD, MDLZ, NOC, OMER, IJH, PFF, ABT, PSLV, CI, PANW, Reduced Positions: NOW, EL, LULU, ACN, DIS, RIO, LDOS, ANTM, KMI, WY, STAG, PFG, CAH, CVX, SWK, BIL, MSCI, BA, DOW, SPY, CMI, SNY, RHI, UPS, WDC, ETN, TXN, QCOM, AZN, BX, PRU, APO, VZ, CVS, GILD, EMR, COST, MMM, GSK, IHRT, AMP, ABBV, F, MDY, NLY,

NOW, EL, LULU, ACN, DIS, RIO, LDOS, ANTM, KMI, WY, STAG, PFG, CAH, CVX, SWK, BIL, MSCI, BA, DOW, SPY, CMI, SNY, RHI, UPS, WDC, ETN, TXN, QCOM, AZN, BX, PRU, APO, VZ, CVS, GILD, EMR, COST, MMM, GSK, IHRT, AMP, ABBV, F, MDY, NLY, Sold Out: FTNT, HON, HEI, CACI, ICLR, AAN, PACW, FMC, ITRI, USB, IART, ZION, CVGW, ACAD, FLOT, FNB, WFC, SQBG,

For the details of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hohimer+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GBIL) - 318,200 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,420 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,005 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,297 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,550 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.88%

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 119,677 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $15.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 254,251 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $204.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 17,100 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 44,775 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 72,847 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $90.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 22,915 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 197.09%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 158,420 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 81.45%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 50,005 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 305.83%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 150,180 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 99.86%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 149,740 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 48.31%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 51,265 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,550 shares as of .

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $93.63 and $114.51, with an estimated average price of $103.38.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $166.91 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $183.48.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.