Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys Herman Miller Inc, Diageo PLC, Albertsons Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Cranberry Township, PA, based Investment company Rodgers Brothers Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Herman Miller Inc, Diageo PLC, Albertsons Inc, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC, General Dynamics Corp, sells FedEx Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Caterpillar Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rodgers Brothers Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 183 stocks with a total value of $387 million.



Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 105,692 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 118,737 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 85,648 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 304,738 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 130,487 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $34.55, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $37.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 79,250 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $15.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 84,125 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.91 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 100,550 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $188.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,867 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 86.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 24,614 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 117.15%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $152.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,829 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.13 and $70.94, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,223 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 235.20%. The purchase prices were between $94.83 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $112.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,771 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 66.33%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,068 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 237.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.01 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,471 shares as of .

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $51.97 and $63, with an estimated average price of $58.05.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $53.42 and $76.26, with an estimated average price of $68.09.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Matson Inc. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $37.65.