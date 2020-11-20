Global Trust Asset Management, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, FIDELITY COV TRS, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Sells WEC Energy Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH

Investment company Global Trust Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, FIDELITY COV TRS, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, FedEx Corp, EXCHANGE TRADED CO, sells WEC Energy Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC owns 371 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TAN, FDIS, EMQQ, XLP, SMH, IPAY, IYT, QLTA, QCLN, MTUM, HLT, LIT, ALB, TSM, ROP, TJX, SPLK, DAL, FXL, TOL, IWO, KWEB, MANT, AZPN, HEFA, EWL, EFAV, MJ, HCRSQ, WPX, SPLG, SPMD, KMB, TOTL,

PFE, FDX, DE, TIP, ABT, WMT, QCOM, COST, HD, VZ, MA, ANTM, DIS, ITB, VIS, IWF, NEE, AGG, BRK.B, ADBE, TGT, CRM, XLV, SPYG, OMC, SPY, MGK, CWB, HON, LQD, SDY, VBK, BNDX, FPF, VTV, VXUS, CVS, CTVA, VMW, BDX, INTC, FFIV, PYPL, IJH, IWD, NOC, DOW, LHX, JPM, SBUX, LMT, KMI, IWS, VWO, T, JNK, IJR, IHI, GD, JNJ, PG, MMM, GOOGL, V, DVY, VGT, SRLN, VOE, FDL, VXF, BA, IXUS, Reduced Positions: ABBV, FBT, IGV, VGSH, QQQ, MSFT, NVDA, VEEV, VMBS, NFLX, D, IWP, ABB, CLX, ARKW, FDN, ARKG, IEFA, DG, AAPL, TPL, WPP, TFI, LRCX, MNA, EMB, DD, VNOM, FANG, COF, LUMN, UPS, GE, DNOW, MLM, DIA, PSX, IXC, XOM, CMCSA, JPST, VT, IJS, DUK, HYS, FCG, SLB, ALC, ASIX, KHC, VOD, WAB,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 37,686 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 30,309 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,800 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 67,824 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,278 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $78.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,307 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $60.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,460 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $201.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $57.67, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 195.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 44,801 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 48060.00%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $279.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,408 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 653.95%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $258.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 4315.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 302.27%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $111.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,968 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 56.60%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,653 shares as of .

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89.