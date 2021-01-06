American National Bank Buys Caterpillar Inc, AbbVie Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amgen Inc

Wichita Falls, TX, based Investment company American National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, AbbVie Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, PayPal Holdings Inc, Intuit Inc, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amgen Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Bank. As of 2020Q4, American National Bank owns 217 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PYPL, GS, SPG, IBM, AMD, LOW, AVY, MSI, RMD, ROK, SWKS, NLOK, UPS,

PYPL, GS, SPG, IBM, AMD, LOW, AVY, MSI, RMD, ROK, SWKS, NLOK, UPS, Added Positions: CAT, ABBV, GEM, INTU, AZO, AMAT, GSIE, ACN, MMM, HPQ, JPM, JNJ, CVX, PEP, AGG, SHW, DIS, HBI, GSLC, IJJ, IWP, FAST, MRK, PM, IJK, IYW, ORCL, INTC, ITW, HSY, GRMN, XOM, CL, AOS,

CAT, ABBV, GEM, INTU, AZO, AMAT, GSIE, ACN, MMM, HPQ, JPM, JNJ, CVX, PEP, AGG, SHW, DIS, HBI, GSLC, IJJ, IWP, FAST, MRK, PM, IJK, IYW, ORCL, INTC, ITW, HSY, GRMN, XOM, CL, AOS, Reduced Positions: ADP, BRK.B, AMGN, EXAS, TGT, FISV, TXN, COST, UNH, MDT, KMB, ROP, PFE, BMY, BRK.A, AVGO, RTX, V, XLNX, UNP, VZ, AAPL, NEE, LH, PG, KLAC, WMT, LMT, HD, IJH, MCD, YUM, LYB, IBTX, ABT, VNQ, GD, VTI, T, HIO, WU, DAN, IJR, BA, CWB, COR, VYM, IWM, IVV, BP, BNDX, URI, CE, CSCO, DE, LRCX, NSC, RHI,

ADP, BRK.B, AMGN, EXAS, TGT, FISV, TXN, COST, UNH, MDT, KMB, ROP, PFE, BMY, BRK.A, AVGO, RTX, V, XLNX, UNP, VZ, AAPL, NEE, LH, PG, KLAC, WMT, LMT, HD, IJH, MCD, YUM, LYB, IBTX, ABT, VNQ, GD, VTI, T, HIO, WU, DAN, IJR, BA, CWB, COR, VYM, IWM, IVV, BP, BNDX, URI, CE, CSCO, DE, LRCX, NSC, RHI, Sold Out: CCMP, IP, K, SPAQ, AFL, AXP, COF, CME, NXST, BKNG, ST, KMI,

For the details of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,581 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,463 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,963 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 37,171 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,487 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

American National Bank initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $228.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $283.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $129.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $162.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $90.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 3554.91%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 24,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1544.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 40,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 642.76%. The purchase prices were between $32.53 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $38.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 116,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 130.65%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $362.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1221.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $91.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 69,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.74.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.57.

American National Bank sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

American National Bank sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.02 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $98.04.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 91.86%. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $167.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. American National Bank still held 2,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.81%. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $231.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. American National Bank still held 39,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 32.54%. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $231.877500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. American National Bank still held 24,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 58.63%. The sale prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.38. The stock is now traded at around $124.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. American National Bank still held 14,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 65.63%. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $133.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. American National Bank still held 1,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 50.93%. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. American National Bank still held 5,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.